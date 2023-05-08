Review by the emergency services 150,000 visitors at " Rhein in Flammen " in the Bonn's Rheinaue

The Stadtwerke Bonn (SWB) also expressed their satisfaction: "The journey to the Rhein in Flammen - mainly via tram nr. 66 - went smoothly. On Saturday, additional trams were deployed on the service from 4 p.m. onwards, and from 5.20 p.m. onwards we increased the number of journeys again," said SWB spokesperson Stefanie Zießnitz. Shortly after 7.30 p.m., however, a collision between a tram and a car at Bertha-von-Suttner-Platz caused obstructions. While the accident was being investigated, no trams were able to reach the stop for about 50 minutes. The tram line 66 from Siegburg ended at Konrad-Adenauer-Platz and went back. Trains from Bad Honnef only went to the main station and back. Those coming from Siegburg who wanted to go to Rhein in Flammen had to change to a bus from Konrad-Adenauer-Platz. Route 62 was also affected. From 8.30 p.m. onwards, the route was once again open to all traffic.