Launch in Beuel 155 new parking spaces for car sharing vehicles
Beuel · The City of Bonn is expanding its stationary car sharing offer in cooperation with the providers Cambio, Grüne Flotte and Scouter. Mayor Katja Dörner helps launching the new project in front of the Beuel City Hall and explains why car sharing is an important part of the mobility turnaround.
As if they belonged to a fleet, the models of the car-sharing providers Cambio, Grüne Flotte and Scouter stand side by side in front of the town hall in Beuel. Although they will of course remain competitors in the future, the car sharing providers are pulling together with the city. "Car sharing is an important part of the mobility turnaround," emphasises Lord Mayor Katja Dörner at the launch of stationary car sharing in public transport areas.
155 parking spaces at a total of 73 locations in Bonn have been permanently allocated to the three providers, including 62 to Cambio, 48 to Grüne Flotte and 45 to Scouter. Mayor Dörner believes that there is great potential in the new offer. "It's a good addition to the 30 mobile stations and the free-floating offer." Unlike stationary car sharing, the free-floating cars can be parked anywhere, i.e. in all public parking areas.
No more time-consuming search for a parking space
The advantage of stationary car sharing is that the cars are reliably available in the entire city area, thus eliminating the tedious search for a parking space, Dörner explains. Helmut Wiesner, the city's planning commissioner, also describes the new service as "a real asset" and as "part of the possibilities in the mobility turnaround concept".
Wiesner says: "With the offer we want to create incentives to do without one's own car in the long term and to counteract the usually tight parking situation." According to studies by the Federal Environment Agency, one car-sharing vehicle can replace four to ten private vehicles. Wiesner estimates that the new service will reduce the number of parking spaces needed for private cars by around 900.
No insurance, taxes and repairs
According to Wiesner, car sharing is also financially worthwhile: up to an annual mileage of 10,000 kilometres, it is usually cheaper than owning a vehicle, as there are no additional costs for taxes, insurance, repairs or depreciation. "We hope that the citizens will see these advantages and accept the offer of sustainable mobility on their doorstep well," says Wiesner.
Cambio is the largest car-sharing provider in Bonn so far, with 130 vehicles at 60 stations. Site manager Laurenz Miehe says the new offer serves to meet the further increase in demand. "Our big plus is our networking in the region," says Miehe - for example, Cambio offers a ten-percent discount on the time rate for holders of the Deutschlandticket in the VRS. "We don't want to replace public transport services in the region, we want to complement them," he emphasises.
Extra boost from vehicle density
Scouter managing director Thomas Großnann says that station-based car sharing in Bonn is unique in a city of this size and creates exceptionally good conditions for Bonn residents. The addition of 45 parking spaces for Scouter comes close to doubling the offer, he says. "In our experience, carsharing gets an extra boost when a certain density of vehicles is reached.“
New to the Bonn carsharing market is Grüne Flotte, which comes from Waldkirch in Baden-Württemberg. Spokesman Jonas Schmid reports that since 2011, the provider has helped make Freiburg the number two city in a nationwide comparison of carsharing services. The Grüne Flotte also offers various types of vehicles in Bonn and Siegburg, from micro cars to family vans and transporters. As with the other providers, the cars can be conveniently booked via app.
Further information on the project and the measures can be found at www.bonn.de/carsharing.
Original text: Sascha Stienen
Translation: Mareike Graepel