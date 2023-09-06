Launch in Beuel 155 new parking spaces for car sharing vehicles

Car sharing

Bonn wants to become climate neutral by 2035 and comply with the 1.5 degree CO2 budget of the Paris Climate Agreement. According to the city, car sharing is an important building block to achieve the mobility turnaround needed for this. A carsharing vehicle enables mobility without having to own a (second) car and can replace up to ten private vehicles. This not only reduces CO2 emissions, but also the need for parking space. Especially in city centres, this creates space for other, climate-friendly uses, such as cycling and walking. The stationary offer is particularly attractive for users, as there is no need for a lengthy search for a parking space.