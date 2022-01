At the Monte Mare swimming pool : 16-year-old sets world record in apnoea diving in Rheinbach

Successful world record attempt in apnoea diving: Arnagyros Chlitsios (l.), only 16 years old, managed to hold his breath under water for 4.52 minutes. His father Polychronis Chlitsios was the first to congratulate him. Foto: Axel Vogel

Rheinbach A 16-year-old has set a new world record in his age group in apnoea diving at the diving center of Rheinbach's Monte Mare. Read how long he could hold his breath under water.

Shortly after 9 o'clock on Sunday morning, the 16-year-old Greek Arnagyros Chlitsios had achieved a remarkable feat: The young man lay upside down in the diving pool of the Monte Mare leisure pool for a whopping four minutes and 52 seconds - without taking a single breath. "World record," said Thomas Baum, an instructor at the Fulda Diving Club, which also organized the event.

"It was the first time that a minor has managed such a time in apnoea diving." In all other world record attempts, the athletes had been over 18, Baum elaborated.