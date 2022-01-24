At the Monte Mare swimming pool : 16-year-old sets world record in apnoea diving in Rheinbach
Rheinbach A 16-year-old has set a new world record in his age group in apnoea diving at the diving center of Rheinbach's Monte Mare. Read how long he could hold his breath under water.
Shortly after 9 o'clock on Sunday morning, the 16-year-old Greek Arnagyros Chlitsios had achieved a remarkable feat: The young man lay upside down in the diving pool of the Monte Mare leisure pool for a whopping four minutes and 52 seconds - without taking a single breath. "World record," said Thomas Baum, an instructor at the Fulda Diving Club, which also organized the event.
"It was the first time that a minor has managed such a time in apnoea diving." In all other world record attempts, the athletes had been over 18, Baum elaborated.
The apple does not fall far from the tree. Arnagyros's father, Polychronis Chlitsios, who was always in the pool during his son's world record attempt and was the timekeeper for the dives, is well-known in the apnoea scene. At the beginning of October, Polychronis Chlitsios had managed to dive through the ten-meter-deep pool for 11:03:37 minutes with only one breath in the Monte Mare, also setting a record. (Original: Axel Vogel / Translation: Jean Lennox)