New operator 17 new restaurants planned for Cologne/Bonn Airport
Cologne/Bonn · A new operator is taking over a number of areas at Cologne/Bonn Airport. Travellers can look forward to a wider range of restaurants. In addition, the summer timetable will start in a few days with new destinations.
Just over a month ago, former German international footballer Lukas Podolski opened a new branch of his kebab chain "Mangal Döner X Lukas Podolski" at Cologne/Bonn Airport. The range of catering services is now being further expanded: Autogrill Deutschland GmbH, part of the Swiss Avolta Group, is taking over 17 catering units at the airport, the airport announced on Monday. Autogrill will open several restaurants and bars on 3800 square metres in Terminals 1 and 2 this year and next year.
Renovation work will start in the summer. Some previously unlet areas will therefore be opened in the autumn, followed by further openings in stages. Autogrill Deutschland was awarded the contract following an EU-wide tender process and the contract will run for ten years. Airport boss Thilo Schmid described the partnership with Avolta as a "milestone". The catering concept will have a regional connection to the airport's location.
Summer timetable from Easter Sunday
This new catering offer is likely to help the airport overcome the setbacks suffered during the pandemic. Passenger numbers for the Easter holidays are expected to be at last year's level, which is still below the pre-pandemic level of 2019. The summer timetable, which runs until the end of October, begins on Easter Sunday, 31 March. Condor will return to the airport with several flights to Mallorca, and the Turkish airline Air Anka will be a new addition. Several airlines are adding new destinations, including Chisinau in Moldova, Samsun and Bodrum in Turkey and Hurghada in Egypt.
Original text: Nina Bärschneider
Translation: Jean Lennox