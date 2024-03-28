New operator 17 new restaurants planned for Cologne/Bonn Airport

This new catering offer is likely to help the airport overcome the setbacks suffered during the pandemic. Passenger numbers for the Easter holidays are expected to be at last year's level, which is still below the pre-pandemic level of 2019. The summer timetable, which runs until the end of October, begins on Easter Sunday, 31 March. Condor will return to the airport with several flights to Mallorca, and the Turkish airline Air Anka will be a new addition. Several airlines are adding new destinations, including Chisinau in Moldova, Samsun and Bodrum in Turkey and Hurghada in Egypt.