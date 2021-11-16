After bloody dispute : 17-year-old in Bad Godesberg was probably stabbed

An argument got out of hand on Sunday evening on Junkerstraße in the district of Alt-Godesberg. Foto: Axel Vogel

Bad Godesberg The weapon used in an argument between a 17-year-old and an unknown person in Bad Godesberg is said to have been a knife. On the same day, there is said to have been another assault on a youth at the railway station.

Two days after the brutal attack on a 17-year-old, there is no longer any evidence of the incident in Junkerstraße. The tape with which the police cordoned off the scene of the crime on Saturday night has disappeared. With it, the many emergency personnel who, according to a resident, were on the scene until 6 a.m., securing traces, wiping away large amounts of blood and searching for possible suspects. Except for the sandbags left over from the last flood, the small street branching off Brunnenallee is once again tranquil.

As reported, at around 0.40 a.m., residents had been alerted to the fight between at least two men by shouts and had alerted the emergency services. Two patrol cars from the Godesberg police station were on the scene within two and a half minutes, police spokesman Simon Rott said on Monday when asked. This could have saved the 17-year-old's life, because according to GA information, he suffered a deep cut from a knife during the argument. The police did not want to comment on this, nor whether an arm or leg was affected.

The police officers probably saved the teenager's life

The officers, aged 25, 27, 30 and 31, had arrived before the ambulance, which was alerted later. "They took over the first aid with a so-called tourniquet," said Rott. The officers used this tourniquet to stop the life-threatening bleeding before the victim was taken to hospital for intensive medical treatment. Rott explained that for a few years now, all colleagues on guard duty have been equipped with this "means of intervention".

On Monday morning, the youth's health was stable, according to the police spokesperson. Although the victim was responsive, there were no new findings for the homicide squad, which started investigations on the night of the crime. This could indicate that the 17-year-old knows the attacker - or is simply afraid to testify. According to GA information, the police searched his flat. The team led by Detective Chief Inspector Michael Boldt is working in close coordination with Senior Public Prosecutor Claudia Heitmann. "We have no leads on suspects even after the first report," said Rott.

Father reports gang crime

On Monday afternoon, a father contacted the editorial office, describing that his 13-year-old son and his friend had also been threatened with a knife on Saturday afternoon. What bothered him, apart from the crime itself, was that the officer at the Godesberg police station initially refused to report the incident immediately because he was alone and had other things to do first. "We could wait or come back again in four hours," said the father, who prefers to remain anonymous.

The incident, if it happened as described, has it all. "My son and a friend arrived at the bottom of the station by underground at 4.40pm and were approached at the tracks by a German about 1.55 metres tall and about 13 years old, saying he would show them 'something great' upstairs," the father elaborated. On the station forecourt, the "decoy" had led them in the direction of the city marketing pavilion. "There, where no more cameras were recording, there were suddenly five foreign-looking youths around them," said the Godesberger. They unmistakably demanded that the boys hand over their money, mobile phone and jacket at knifepoint. After they had handed over cash, they managed to escape into a bus and return home.

Twice, the father says, he had to go to the police station until a report was written.

"I showed up with my son at the police station on Zeppelinstraße shortly after 5 p.m., but the policeman explained nicely that he didn't have time now. You can't really expect more dangerous moments," said the father. In addition to the long waiting time, the officer informed the family that they could go to the Ramersdorf police station, but that it would be better to call there first. "Since this is, after all, a case of predatory extortion, I went back to the platform with my son." The gang was still standing there. "We then went straight back to the station and only then were they prepared to write a report," said the man from Godesberg. The police issued a wanted notice, which, however, remained unsuccessful, as police spokesman Rott confirmed on request. The complaint refers to three youths, one of them a female.

Regarding the criticism of the procedure, Rott said: "We are taking the request as an opportunity to check the events described with regard to the filing of charges at the police station and will question the officers involved. The father did not turn to the GA only because he finds the experience terrible for his son: "As I now know, the whole thing has a system, and the gang frequently travels between Godesberg station and Bonn's Hofgarten by underground." In the process, he says, the harmless-looking German, who is said to go by the name Calvin/Kelvin, always acts as a lure, then the rest of the gang follows to pull off the victims under threats. This is the name given to the theft of valuables among youths.

CID has secured footage from the CCTV cameras

The family is now hoping that something may be found on images from the CCTV cameras at the tracks: "When we saw the perpetrators, they weren't wearing face masks." According to Rott, the criminal investigation department has arranged for footage from cameras in question to be secured.

A Tourniquet - Stops life-threatening bleeding

The tourniquet (French: turnstile) is also known as a compressor or pressure dressing. The tourniquet system is used to stop bleeding in the extremities, i.e. arm or leg. In Bonn, it has long been part of the medipacks carried in the patrol cars, says police spokesman Simon Rott. Many officers also wear it directly on their bodies. According to Rott, its use is part of the training and further education of police officers. The mechanical tourniquets all work by shortening a band through rotation, according to Wikipedia. A toggle, which is attached to a circumferential band, is rotated. This shortens the band and generates the necessary pressure.