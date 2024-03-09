Animal welfare in Bonn 18,000 euros for municipal pigeon loft at bus station
Bonn · A green construction trailer is now being used as a pigeon loft at Bonn's bus station. The city hopes that this, with the help of volunteers, will help better control the pigeon population.
Good things come to those who wait? It remains to be seen how well Bonn's new mobile pigeon house at the central bus station (ZOB) will be by the birds. On Friday lunchtime, David Baier, Head of the Environment Department, officially handed over the key to the pigeon coop to Ramona Gerards of Stadttaubenhilfe Bonn.
The plan is that she and her fellow volunteers will now gradually lure the 400 or so pigeons that the city estimates live around the ZOB into the 111 nesting boxes, lined up side by side in a green construction trailer. The aim is to reduce the ever-growing population of urban pigeons, particularly in the vicinity of the station, and minimise the associated pollution of buildings and streets. To achieve this, pigeon eggs are being replaced with dummies.
"This is the most sustainable and animal-friendly solution to the pigeon problem," said Uda Erbe, Bonn's official veterinarian. Baier reflected on the long years of discussion in the city council's committees, particularly at the insistence of the Left Party, about where to put such a pigeon loft - the second after Bad Godesberg - in Bonn's city centre. Roofs are particularly well suited. But: "We asked at dozens of locations. People think a pigeon loft is a good idea, but no one wanted one on their own roof". Now it is at the bus station and - because it is on wheels - it can be easily moved a few metres later when the demolition and rebuilding of the bus station begins so it won't be in the way.
Environmental Agency employee Marcel Thomas says the trailer cost 18,000 euros. He did his homework on the market before purchasing it, he says. It was custom-made for Bonn by a company in Stuttgart. To protect the coop and its future residents from vandalism, it will be surrounded by a sturdy fence with a lockable gate. The fence will also be fitted with a protective screen.
As well as looking after the pigeons, Gerards and the other members of the association will also be cleaning the loft regularly. This is important as experts have calculated that a single pigeon produces ten to twelve kilograms of wet droppings and about 2.5 kilograms of dry droppings per year. In addition, former nesting places in the neighbourhood are to be gradually removed or sealed off. But everyone agrees that one pigeon loft will not solve a problem that exists not only at the bus station but also in many other parts of the city centre. That's why the council wants to take the next step and look for other locations, says Bauer.
For pigeon enthusiast Gerards, the pigeon coop is not just about reducing the population. "We also want to take care of sick animals there," she said. Pigeons often get very sick, especially if they are not fed properly. The municipality emphasises that sustainable control of the pigeon population can only be achieved if illegal feeding is stopped. A feeding ban is therefore in place throughout the city. Fines of up to 1000 euros can be imposed.
Original text: Lisa Inhoffen
Translation by: Jean Lennox