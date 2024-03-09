Animal welfare in Bonn 18,000 euros for municipal pigeon loft at bus station

"This is the most sustainable and animal-friendly solution to the pigeon problem," said Uda Erbe, Bonn's official veterinarian. Baier reflected on the long years of discussion in the city council's committees, particularly at the insistence of the Left Party, about where to put such a pigeon loft - the second after Bad Godesberg - in Bonn's city centre. Roofs are particularly well suited. But: "We asked at dozens of locations. People think a pigeon loft is a good idea, but no one wanted one on their own roof". Now it is at the bus station and - because it is on wheels - it can be easily moved a few metres later when the demolition and rebuilding of the bus station begins so it won't be in the way.