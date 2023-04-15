Cologne Messe/Deutz train station 18-year-old asks for help at train station and is attacked
Cologne · A person who has yet to be identified is accused of knocking out a tooth of an 18-year-old male at the Cologne-Deutz train station on Friday night. The young man had asked for help.
A person who has not yet been identified by police injured an 18-year-old male at Cologne Messe/Deutz station on Friday night after the young man had asked for help. The federal police in Cologne say they were informed at about 1 a.m. about an assault at the train station. According to the report, a young man from Lohmar had missed the S-Bahn tram in the direction of Siegburg and had asked a person he did not know at the neighboring track when the next train was leaving.
After a brief argument, the unidentified man crossed the tracks and punched the 18-year-old in the face, causing him to lose a tooth. He then kicked the young man from Lohmar and pushed him onto the track area. The perpetrator fled the scene. Rescue workers treated the injured 18-year-old at the station.
Cologne police report that secured video recordings confirm the statements of the 18-year-old. They have taken up the investigation and are now looking for witnesses. Anyone who has information is asked to contact the German Federal Police at the toll-free service number 0800/6888000 or any other police station.
(Orig. text: ga / Translation: ck)