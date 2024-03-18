Young woman is injured 18-year-old attacked and robbed at Beuel train station

So far, the investigation has established that the suspect allegedly attacked the young woman with punches and kicks in the pedestrian underpass at Beuel station at around 11 p.m. and demanded that she hand over cash. When the attacker took the woman's wallet from her handbag, the injured woman ran to the area in front of the train station and asked a driver for help. He drove the 18-year-old to a hospital, where she received treatment and was released.