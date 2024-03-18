Young woman is injured 18-year-old attacked and robbed at Beuel train station
Beuel · A man allegedly attacked and robbed an 18-year-old young woman in the pedestrian underpass at Beuel train station late on Friday evening. Police are looking for the alleged perpetrator.
Bonn police are searching for an as of yet unidentified man who allegedly attacked and injured an 18-year-old woman in Bonn-Beuel on Friday evening.
So far, the investigation has established that the suspect allegedly attacked the young woman with punches and kicks in the pedestrian underpass at Beuel station at around 11 p.m. and demanded that she hand over cash. When the attacker took the woman's wallet from her handbag, the injured woman ran to the area in front of the train station and asked a driver for help. He drove the 18-year-old to a hospital, where she received treatment and was released.
In the meantime, the police had been informed of what had happened. After initial questioning of the injured woman, a criminal investigation began and a search was started. The stolen wallet was found in the area of the crime scene.
The suspect has not yet been found. He is said to be around 21 years old and between 1.75 and 1.85 meters tall. His hair was short with a "boxer cut" and he was wearing dark jogging pants and a gray hooded sweatshirt at the time of the crime.
Anyone who can provide information about the suspect is asked to contact the Criminal Investigation Department 13 by calling: 0228/150 or by e-mailing: kk13.bonn@polizei.nrw.de.
Orig. text: arm
Translation: ck