Cologne : 18-year-old dies after fight

Police took the men into custody near the scene. (Symbolic image) Foto: dpa/Robert Michael

Cologne In Cologne, an 18-year-old man has died due to his injuries after a fight. Five men are suspected to have been involved in the attack.

On Saturday night, there was an altercation between six people on Zülpicher Straße in Cologne. According to the police, an 18-year-old man was critically injured with a pointed object at around 2:30 am. Rescue workers took the man to a hospital, where the 18-year-old succumbed to his serious injuries a short time later.

The other five men, who are suspected of having been involved in the altercation, were met by the officers near the scene of the crime and arrested temporarily. They are currently in police custody. The public prosecutor's office and the Cologne police have taken up investigations to a homicide.

Original text: (ga)