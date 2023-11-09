Demand for end of bombing 180 demonstrators follow the call of the Palestinian community in Bonn

Another speaker emphasised that Israel and the Jews should not be equated. It was not about denying Israel's right to exist. It was also not about a religious conflict: "Religion serves as an instrument to play people off against each other." This remark was met with applause from the demonstrators, for whom the police imposed conditions, as they had done at the previous protest in October. These included, for example: No calls to attack Israel. No denial of Israel's right to exist, not even in a subtle way. No pyrotechnics. Which the demonstrators adhered to. It was always loud when the battle cry "Free Palestine" was shouted. There were no shouts in Arabic. On Münsterplatz, the demonstrators demanded an immediate stop to the bombings, the lifting of the blockade of the Gaza Strip "and an end to all support for the war against the Palestinians“. (Original text: Philipp Königs / Translation: Mareike Graepel)