Demand for end of bombing 180 demonstrators follow the call of the Palestinian community in Bonn
Bonn · 180 demonstrators gathered at a pro-Palestinian rally on Münsterplatz in Bonn late on Wednesday afternoon. The police were also present.
Late on Wednesday afternoon, the Palestinian community in Bonn called for another rally following the Hamas attack on Israel on 7 October and the Israeli invasion of Gaza, this time on Münsterplatz. Under the heading "Stop the genocide in Gaza! Stop Germany's support for Israeli war crimes", the Bonn police estimated that around 180 people took part in the demonstration, which led through the city centre and ended peacefully at Friedensplatz without any major incidents, according to the police. In the meantime, the officers had the protest march stopped once because some participants had covered their faces, according to a police spokesperson. After they took down the scarves covering their faces, the march continued.
In a press release distributed in advance, it was stated that the Israeli army "now shies away from no crime". Hospitals in the Gaza Strip were repeatedly bombed. So far, "10,000 people" have died there. These are figures quoted by the United Nations. However, they refer to the Hamas-controlled Ministry of Health. George Rashmawi, spokesman for the Palestinian community in Bonn, said at the rally that Israel's attacks on the narrow Gaza Strip were disproportionate and were "not revenge, but ethnic cleansing". A people should be wiped out. It was therefore necessary to put pressure on the political actors in order not to turn a blind eye to this. He emphasised: "We want peace." However, this would only be possible if the international community - including Germany and the European Union - sat down together to find a common solution. In his view, this could only lie in an independent state of Palestine with East Jerusalem as its capital.
Heinz Assenmacher, who spoke at the rally on behalf of the controversial BDS (Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions) group in Bonn, expressed a similar view. Assenmacher called the attack on Israel on 7 October with around 1400 dead and more than 200 people taken hostage a "military conflict". He continued: "We categorically condemn violence and the killing of civilians by all sides involved! But the unanimous demonisation of Hamas and other armed militias as terrorists by the media, the EU and the German government completely ignores the history of the current war." He called on the demonstrators to boycott Israeli products, as BDS has been doing for a long time.
Another speaker emphasised that Israel and the Jews should not be equated. It was not about denying Israel's right to exist. It was also not about a religious conflict: "Religion serves as an instrument to play people off against each other." This remark was met with applause from the demonstrators, for whom the police imposed conditions, as they had done at the previous protest in October. These included, for example: No calls to attack Israel. No denial of Israel's right to exist, not even in a subtle way. No pyrotechnics. Which the demonstrators adhered to. It was always loud when the battle cry "Free Palestine" was shouted. There were no shouts in Arabic. On Münsterplatz, the demonstrators demanded an immediate stop to the bombings, the lifting of the blockade of the Gaza Strip "and an end to all support for the war against the Palestinians“. (Original text: Philipp Königs / Translation: Mareike Graepel)