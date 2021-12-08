Public prosecutor investigates : 19-year-old from Bonn dies after collapsing in police cell

Köln/Bonn A 19-year-old from Bonn under the influence of drugs and alcohol collapsed in a drunk tank at Cologne police headquarters on Friday evening. He was resuscitated and taken to hospital. He has now died.

The 19-year-old man from Bonn who collapsed in a drunk tank at Cologne police headquarters on Friday evening has died. This was announced by the public prosecutor's office in Cologne and the Bonn police on Tuesday. According to the report, the man was first resuscitated after collapsing on Friday, treated by an emergency doctor and then taken to hospital. According to the information, he died there on Monday afternoon.

The public prosecutor's office has now opened an investigation to clarify the cause of death. In addition, they have ordered a post-mortem examination of the body and are having a chemical-toxicological analysis carried out. There are no indications of any external influence so far, they say.