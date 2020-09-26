Worrying numbers : 2,507 new corona infections - highest level since end of April

Despite the requirement to wear a mask in many places, the number of coronavirus cases is climbing. Foto: dpa/Kay Nietfeld

Berlin The Robert Koch Institute provides daily updates on the number of COVID-19 cases in Germany and the recent numbers are looking worrying. There are more than 2,500 newly infected persons - the highest number in five months.

The number of new coronavirus infections in Germany has reached its highest level since April.

Within one day, health authorities in Germany reported 2,507 new corona infections, as the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) announced. On Friday, the number of newly reported corona cases was 2,153.

Since the beginning of the corona pandemic, at least 282,730 people in Germany have tested positive for the Sars-CoV-2 virus, according to RKI data from Saturday morning. According to RKI, the number of deaths associated with corona infection is 9,452. This is 9 more than the day before. According to RKI estimates, around 249,700 people have survived the infection.

At the end of March/beginning of April, the peak of daily reported new cases was more than 6,000. That number trended downwards and then rose again in July. In August, the number of cases once surpassed 2,000 (2,034). The number of new infections detected also depends on how many people are tested.

According to RKI estimates, the reproduction figure, or R-value for short, was 0.91 in Germany according to Friday's Management Report (previous day: 0.78). This means that on average, one infected person infects slightly less than one other person. The R-value reflects the course of infection about one and a half weeks before. The RKI also gives a seven-day R-value, which is less subject to daily fluctuations. It shows the infection from 8 to 16 days ago and was last at 1.01 (previous day: 0.97). This means that on average, one infected person infects approximately one other person.

(Orig. text: dpa ; Translation: ck)