Streets in Alfter 2000 new lantern rings remind us of a little-known traffic rule
Alfter · More than 2000 lampposts in Alfter are currently being given a ring-shaped sticker. What you might not know: these are official traffic signs. The lantern rings draw attention to a traffic rule that can cost you money if not observed. What drivers and road users need to know now.
The "Night-time deactivation of streetlights in Alfter" project has reached the next stage. According to the municipal administration, the so-called lantern rings are now being installed: self-adhesive foil strips with a red center and white edges. This is an official traffic sign that must be observed.
These lantern rings are used to mark lanterns that are not switched on all night. This means that, in accordance with road traffic regulations, drivers must switch on their parking lights within built-up areas if they park their vehicle next to a lamppost marked in this way. The municipality would like to point out that this rule also applies to motorcycles, mopeds, e-bikes, bicycles and single-axle trailers, which must be illuminated with their own light source or another approved light source.
What it costs if the lights are not switched on
In response to an earlier inquiry from the General-Anzeiger, Alfter's municipal spokesperson Maryla Günther explained that a vehicle with insufficient lighting is an administrative offense. This could result in a warning fine of 20 Euro. "If an accident occurs as a result of the violation, the owner of the parked vehicle may be partially liable. In this case, an increased warning fine of 35 Euro may also be due," Günther continued at the time.
According to the municipality, the marking of the street lamps will take four to five weeks. It will start in Volmershoven-Heidgen and Witterschlick. During the preliminary inspections, it was discovered that individual streetlights were completely overgrown with private greenery. "These street lamps that have not been cut free have been recorded and the property owners have been contacted by the municipality of Alfter. The administration requests that this vegetation be cut back completely," the municipality's website continues.
This is how much money the municipality has spent, this is how much it saves
As is well known, Alfter's politicians have decided that the majority of Alfter's street lighting will remain switched off at night: Monday to Friday from midnight to five o'clock and Saturday to Sunday from one o'clock to five o'clock. This is intended to save electricity and money. County, state and federal roads, as well as areas around level crossings and crosswalks, are exempt from this.
However, lanterns that should actually be off are also switched on at night. "In many control cabinets, several circuits for different streets are bundled together and supply them with electricity," says the municipality. This is why streets that are actually suitable for being switched off at night are sometimes illuminated. As the separation of the circuits is associated with high costs and effort, this is currently being dispensed with.
According to the municipal administration, the night-time switch-off costs 48,600 Euro for the installation of timers, 1,700 Euro for programming the night-time switch-off and around 8,000 Euro for installing the lantern rings. According to the municipality, switching off the lights currently saves around 70,000 Euro in electricity per year. According to the municipality, 2,100 street lights are affected.
(Original text: Christoph Meurer; Translation: Mareike Graepel)