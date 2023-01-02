Weather data : 2022 was the warmest year in Bonn since 1895

The year 2022 was the warmest year in Bonn since 1895. Foto: Benjamin Westhoff

Bonn 2022 was the warmest year in Bonn since 1895, and a new record was set on New Year's Eve. In general, it was a year of extremes.

A new record was set in Bonn on the last day of the year, according to weather statistician Klaus Kosack. Never before had there been such a warm New Year’s Eve. It was 17.3 degrees, one degree more than the previous record, which was set in 2021. This observation tallies with meteorological data for the rest of the year.

Together with 2020, 2022 was the warmest year in Bonn since 1895. The average temperature was exactly 13 degrees, 2.6 degrees more than the long-term average. Temperatures were higher than normal on every single month of the year, with new record highs being set in August and October. The warmest month was August, which with an average of 22.5 degrees was the warmest since 1895. The hottest day of the year was 19 July, with Bonn residents sweating at 39.0 degrees in the afternoon. At the other end of the scale the lowest temperature of the year was measured on 16 December at minus 10.6 degrees.

There were 30 days (last year five) when temperature broke the 30-degree mark between May to September, which is a new record for Bonn. There were 86 days of sunshine in the summer (last year: 45), with temperatures exceeding 25 degrees. In winter there were 32 days with frost (previous year: 36) where the minimum temperature was below zero and there were five days where temperatures did not rise above freezing. In 2021 there had been none.

The sun shone for a total of 2245 hours, 561 hours more than in the previous year. All in all, there were 2245 hours of sunshine, 561 hours more than in the previous year. That's the longest period in 54 years of observation. The gloomiest month of the year was January.

It was another excessively dry. A total of 593 litres per square metre (previous year: 832 litres per square metre) of rain fell on 137 days (previous year: 182) in 2022, eight per cent below the long-term average. September was extremely wet, with more than twice the normal rainfall. On the other hand, very little rain fell in July (26 percent) and August (twelve percent). September compensated for this somewhat. There were 15 days of heavy rain in 2022, five fewer than in 2021.