Incident after robbery in Bonn : 21-year-old seriously injured while fleeing from the police

A 21-year-old man was seriously injured early Saturday morning in the southern city of Bonn. Foto: picture alliance / dpa/Marcel Kusch

Bonn After a police operation in Bonn, a 21-year-old man had to be taken to hospital with serious head injuries. During his escape, he together with a police officer had fallen into a dumpster. Now the Cologne police are investigating.

A 21-year-old man was seriously injured during a chase through downtown Bonn on Saturday night. He had run away from the police, who were searching for the perpetrators after a robbery at Kaiserplatz. A police officer and the young man fell into a dumpster, according to authorities.

Around 4 a.m., a patrol car crew checked a group of four people in Bonn's city center after a robbery was reported at Kaiserplatz. According to the report, a suspect from a group of four to five people, who had come from the direction of Hofgarten, had stolen the cell phone of a 29-year-old man. It had lain there on a music box at the fountain. After the victim had noticed the theft, the young man with another person took up the pursuit. It then came to a physical confrontation with the group. The suspects fled, but two men (33 and 45 years) were caught by police officers during the manhunt. The stolen cell phone was returned to the owner.

21-year-old fled from the police and fell

During the questioning of another group of four, which apparently had nothing to do with the robbery, a 21-year-old immediately took flight and climbed over a gate to the courtyard of a row house near Riesstraße. According to police, he tried to get onto a roof via trash containers. "A police officer used pepper spray on the fugitive and also climbed onto one of the containers," a police spokesman said. According to the investigation so far, the 21-year-old and the police officer then fell into an open dumpster. Subsequently, the man was brought to the police station.

When he was searched, the police officers found a small amount of drugs and related accessories. "During further fact-finding, the young man's health deteriorated significantly, so officers called for an emergency doctor and an ambulance," police said. The paramedics then took the 21-year-old to a clinic, where he had to be treated in an intensive care unit. Doctors diagnosed internal head injuries. "It is unclear so far whether these are related to the described fall incident," a police spokesman explained.

For reasons of neutrality, an investigative commission of the Cologne police has taken over the further investigations.