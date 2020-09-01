Rhine Erft district : 23 Corona infections after wedding in Frechen
Frechen A wedding celebration in Frechen has turned out to be a Corona hotspot. Already more than a quarter of the guest list have tested positive for the virus afterwards.
After a wedding celebration in Frechen in North Rhine-Westphalia so far 23 of the 85 guests tested positive for the Corona virus. This was announced on Monday by the District Office of the Rhein-Erft-Kreis. The celebration took place on August 22. Immediately after the first cases of corona had become known, all guests and other contact persons were quarantined. All participants in the celebration were tested for the corona virus over the weekend, as it was said. The majority of those who have tested positive so far have their residence in Hürth.
A total of 850 people from the district are currently in quarantine, 174 more than on Friday, as was further reported. The enormous increase was due to the fact that the new cases themselves had a considerable number of professional and private contacts. Among others, two day-care centers, a school and a soccer club were affected.