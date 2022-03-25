Disturbed by an argument : 23-year-old pulls knife on Bonn city tram

The young man left the tram and ran away. Foto: dpa/Christoph Reichwein

Bonn A 23-year-old is said to have pulled out a knife on Wednesday evening on tram Line 16 heading towards Bad Godesberg. Apparently, he felt disturbed by a couple who was arguing.

On Wednesday evening, a 23-year-old man allegedly pulled out a knife on a Line 16 tram heading in the direction of Bad Godesberg. He apparently felt disturbed by the loud argument a couple was having and hit a glass partition with the knife. Other passengers pulled the emergency brake so that the tram came to a halt at the Deutsche Telekom stop. The man exited the tram and ran away.

Police had already been alerted at this point and arrived at Friedrich-Ebert-Allee at around 9:10 pm. Shortly after his attempt to get away, the 23-year-old was caught at August-Bebel-Allee and pinned to the ground at gunpoint, according to police. While this was happening, he was hurling insults at the officers. But he was no longer carrying the knife and the search for the weapon by sniffer dogs was fruitless.

The young man was taken to police headquarters, but released on Thursday due to lack of grounds for arrest. Investigations have been launched against him for issuing threats, insults and damage to property.