Events in and around Bonn 24-Hour Race, wine festivals and more – Tips for the weekend
Service | Bonn/Region · Enjoy wine together, celebrate diversity, and learn to shape democracy: These are just three of the many things you can do this weekend in and around Bonn. Here are our tips.
Bundeskunsthalle: Focus on democracy
While the Bundeskunsthalle focuses on democracy, the European Art and Neighbourhood Festival celebrates community and diversity. At the Wine Festival in Siegburg and the Beuel Grape and Hop Festival, gourmets can enjoy regional and Mediterranean specialties. And for car racing fans, there’s a 24-hour race at the Nürburgring. Here's an overview of these and other tips for the weekend.
Third Beuel Grape and Hop Festival
On the banks of the Rhine in Beuel, wines from Germany, Italy and Spain get together with various types of Kölsch and Polish beers. Accompanied by Argentinian empanadas, tarte flambé, and Mediterranean food, the riverbanks will be transformed into a meeting place for connoisseurs. Plenty of seating invites you to take your time and relax on the Rhine promenade.
Where: Beueler Rheinufer near Kennedybrücke, 53225 Bonn
When:
Thursday, 30 May, 11 am to 10 pm
Friday, 31 May and Saturday, 1 June, 2 pm to 10 pm
Sunday, 2 June, 12 pm to 8 pm
Admission: Free of charge
24-Hour Race at the Nürburgring
This year’s 24-hour race on the Nürburgring racetrack is on the Corpus Christi weekend. The classic race is again expected to attract motorsport enthusiasts from all over to the Eifel. If you want, you can even camp around the Nordschleife. The race starts on Sunday at 4 pm, after qualifying races and races of touring car legends.
Where: Nürburgring, Otto-Flimm-Straße, 53520 Nürburg
When: Thursday, 30 May to Sunday, 2 June
Tickets:
For all four days of the event from 70 euros
Weekend tickets cost 65 euros
Day tickets are available from 34 euros
For Everyone! Reshaping Democracy
It’s all in the name: This event is not just about going to an exhibition but about being a part of democracy itself. There are events where you can join in and experience what empathy means or how compromises are negotiated. As well as the participatory events, there is an exhibition of political cultural history, architecture, film and photography. The result is a journey through the turning points, milestones and current status of democracy, with a bold look towards the future.
Where: Bundeskunsthalle, Helmut-Kohl-Allee 4, 53113 Bonn
When: Thursday, 30 May to Sunday, 13 October
Opening hours of the Bundeskunsthalle
Thursday and Sunday and on public holidays 10 am to 7 pm
Tuesday 10 am to 7 pm
Wednesday 10 am to 9 pm
Day tickets for all exhibitions: 13 euros, concessions 6.50 euros
European art and neighbourhood festival
Just in time for European Neighbourhood Day, the SB Collection opens its doors for a three-day backyard festival. Under the motto "Celebrate Community! United in Diversity!", visitors can expect a colourful and family-friendly programme. The festival begins with the vernissage and a concert by the neighbourhood rock band "Die Divas" on Friday, while the family days on Saturday and Sunday are about different generations getting together to enjoy creative hands-on activities, and live music.
Where: MB Collection Bonn, Wolfstraße 21, 53111 Bonn
Neighbourhood Festival: Friday, 31 May to Sunday, 2 June
Exhibition Vernissage. Friday, 31 May, 5 pm to 8 pm
Admission: Free of charge
Siegburg Wine Festival
More than 50 wineries, local restaurateurs and food trucks have been transforming Siegburg city centre into a veritable pleasure mile since yesterday.
Where: Siegburg city centre around the S-Carré, Neue Poststraße, 53721 Siegburg
When: Thursday, 30 May from 11 am until Sunday, 2 June
Admission: Free of charge
Matinée introduction to the opera Columbus
Composer Werner Egk takes a critical look at Columbus' career, using him as an example of how the mighty can fall. Composed on commission from Bayerischer Rundfunk in 1933, Egk's opera "Columbus" combines oratorio, opera and drama. At the introductory matinée, opera dramaturge Polina Sandler, director Jakob Peters-Messer and production manager Hermes Helfricht will talk about the interpretation and staging of the material. Ensemble members will provide insights into the musical world behind the stage.
Where: Bonn Opera, Am Boeselagerhof 1, 53111 Bonn
When: Sunday, 2 June, 11 am
Admission: Free of charge
Antique and flea market in Bad Godesberg
Whether you’re into old furniture, old books or clothes: The antique and flea market in Bad Godesberg promises its visitors pre-loved treasures and plenty of fun browsing.
Where: Bad Godesberg city centre, Theaterplatz, 53117 Bonn
When: Sunday, 2 June, 11 am to 5 pm
Admission: Free of charge