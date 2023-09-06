Bad Godesberg city centre 2.4 million Euro for pavilions?

Concept Isek

With the help of the Integrated Urban District Development Concept (Isek), the face of Bad Godesberg's city centre is to change fundamentally in the coming years and decades. It is to become more modern, more open and more functional - at least that is the plan. The Berlin office capattistaubach Urbane Landschaften won the competition together with O&O Baukunst and Plan und Recht GmbH.

Meanwhile, the planners revised their ideas because they realised that not all of them could be realised "so quickly", they said at an event for tradespeople in Bad Godesberg. At this event, however, an employee of capattistaubach announced that the plans to demolish the pavilions for a larger square had been shelved. The city is now making another attempt.