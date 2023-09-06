Bad Godesberg city centre 2.4 million Euro for pavilions?
Bad Godesberg · In order to be able to realise the plans of a Berlin office for the city centre of Godesberg, the city must buy the pavilions at Theaterplatz and Michaelshof. They are to make way for a larger square. The catch: the owners do not want to sell.
Bad Godesberg's inner city is to be upgraded and strengthened through the so-called Integrated District Development Concept (Isek). The basis for the redesign are the ideas of the Berlin office capattistaubach, which prevailed against the competition.
A central point: a new square, Michaelplatz, is to be created in front of the Schauspielhaus, as an additional (event) space with a direct connection to the Bad Godesberg theatre. But there is a catch. In order to realise the plans, the pavilions, which house a tea shop and a dry cleaner, among other things, would have to be acquired by the city and then demolished. According to a confidential administrative document, the city estimates that the purchase of the four properties (including ancillary costs) would cost a total of about 2.4 million Euro. But the problem is different: the owners are currently not willing to sell the buildings.
The pavilions are located at Am Michaelshof 1, Theaterplatz 22 and 24 and Vilichgasse 4. The owners of the buildings at Am Michaelshof and Theaterplatz are currently "not interested in selling the properties", according to Klufterberg-Immobilien und Bau-Betreuungs GmbH, which represents the two owners. "So far, we have not received any concrete purchase offers for these properties that have been approved by the council, so negotiations are stagnating or at a standstill in this regard." Moreover, the properties are leased, "which means that even if the City of Bonn were to acquire them, the purchase would not break the lease." Since the lease terms extend into the next decade, a short-term demolition is not possible. "This still leaves only Theaterplatz as a venue in Bad Godesberg at the moment.“
Years ago, the owner was already approached by the city
One of the two owners of the pavilion on Vilichgasse sees it the same way. "I don't want to sell," he explains when asked by the GA. However, the city has not yet approached him. In the past, however, they had. "A few years ago it was the same game," he reports. They always said that the building was to be rebuilt. "Then the topic was off the table and now it's coming up again."
Before contacting the owners, the value of the pavilions had been determined in February 2022 - without obligation, by rough estimate and without knowledge of the rent levels and without an interior inspection, the city said in the confidential submission. In May 2022, the owners were approached. At the beginning of July last year, a meeting was held with the limited company representing the two owners and an offer to buy was made. However, according to the city, this was not possible because an interior inspection was not allowed, and the rent levels were not communicated.
Since the buildings were to be demolished anyway, the city should consider "at what price it would like to acquire the three properties", the administration describes. The statement that one could not pay more than the market value was not convincing. It was not clear whether the market value determined at the time could serve as a basis for negotiation. In the meantime, the value has been updated with deductions to take into account the lack of knowledge about the rent levels and the interior spaces.
Redesign is planned with pavilions
According to the city, no talks have been held with the owners of Vilichgasse 2 because one co-owner "is not interested in selling the property". With the other part, which was in principle willing to sell, talks had been held in June 2022. In this case, too, the market value has now been updated. "The administration is anxious to be able to realise a purchase of the four properties by sending binding offers and therefore recommends sending corresponding offers," the city said. This is an exception, but justifiable due to the special nature of the situation. The politicians in any case agree: In a non-public session, the council has already given its blessing to the procedure.
Currently, the redesign with the pavilions is being planned, but "in such a way that an extension of the square area in the area of the pavilions will be possible," says the city in the confidential submission. In the medium term, the town hall assumes that one or more pavilions can be purchased. The GA did not answer the question of what it would mean for the plans if only a partial purchase is possible.
Special meeting on planned redevelopment
As reported, the plans for the redevelopment of the city centre have been a recurring topic in the district council. At the beginning of May there was even a special meeting on the subject. At this meeting, Matthias Staubach from the Berlin office capattistaubach, which won the competition together with the Cologne office O+O Baukunst, vehemently defended his plans. He still thinks it is right to remove the pavilions on Theaterplatz. This is the only way to get a new, large Michaelplatz. Trees and also a water feature are to be built on this square instead. "I still maintain that the pavilions have no place there - they are a bad plan," Staubach said at the time. He also admitted that if they were to remain there, many points of the plan could not be implemented. The fact that buildings have disappeared from the planning, which up to now have been visions, has triggered a lot of criticism in Bad Godesberg - as no one had been informed about this beforehand.
Original text: Ayla Jacob and Maximilian Mühlens
Translation: Mareike Graepel