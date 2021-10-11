Incident at Bonn Central Station : 28-year-old travels without ticket and exposes himself to women

A 28-year-old man was involved in two incidents at Bonn central station, with police finally taking him into custody. Foto: Martin Wein

Bonn A 28-year-old man attracted the attention of the police twice at Bonn's main train station on the weekend. First, he had been traveling without a ticket. A short time later, he exposed himself to two women.

A 28-year-old man caused police to be called out on two occasions early Saturday morning at the Bonn central train station. As police reported on Monday, the officers were first alerted to the man at around 4 a.m. because he had traveled to Bonn in an Intercity train without a ticket. After employees of the Deutsche Bahn asked to collect a fare surcharge of around 125 euros, the police then filed a criminal complaint against the man. Afterwards he was instructed by officers that he was only allowed to visit the station again for travel purposes.