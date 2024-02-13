Exuberant fun 280,000 spectators at the Bonn Rosenmontag parade
Bonn · Some 280,000 carnival revellers watched a colourful, record-length Rosenmontag parade in Bonn. Prince and Bonna were more than generous, and they even handed out codes for a personal message.
The Bonn revellers have done it again: once again, the Rosenmontag parade was a little longer than the last one. There was more fun, there were more costumes and more carnival treats. This time it was three and half hours before the Prince and Bonna finally rolled past on the last float. An estimated 280,000 revellers lined the route from Thomas-Mann-Straße via Münsterplatz, Marktplatz, Friedensplatz and on to the Altstad. En route there were fairies, bees, magicians, clowns and dwarves in all sizes from S to XL, and lots of 1980’s-style neon-coloured retro tracksuits, complete with white tennis socks.
You didn't even need to hide your costume with a parka, as the weather again played along. The Festival Committee headed by President Marlies Stockhorst also once again had a good hand with the selection of the magnificent and funny floats and the many groups who were on foot. One example: the Colombian women in their bright red dresses and umbrellas with white dots.
The carnival royalty had a sweet surprise for everyone
At the start of the parade, Father Bernd Kemmerling, acting dean of the city, blessed the prince's float with his Poppelsdorf Kolping jester's cap. "In these difficult times, it is important that humour does not fall by the wayside. Be on your way in God's name," he said. Prince Cornelius I (Diehl) and Bonna Carina I (Dederichs) didn't need to be told twice. "This is the highlight. We've been looking forward to this day."
The royal couple had a sweet surprise for everyone: the waffles they tossed among the people had a QR code that you could scan with your smartphone to get a thank-you message. If you didn't manage to get a chocolate wafer, you can find the message here.
18 commentators reported on the action along the route of the parade. Those who managed to get a seat in the stands, for example at the BSC on Münsterplatz or the Stadtwerke Bonn on Marktplatz, enjoyed the best view of the procession. But when it came to catching carnival treats, it was the children in the front row who had the best places.
The floats were all accompanied by so-called "Wagenengel" or float angels. They made sure that things stayed safe. For example, there was Martin at the rear axle of the Honigsmöhre group. He was happy to be there, as his wife Brigitte was also on the ladies' committee. "It's quite a challenge," said Martin about his job. The Wagenengel were very popular, even if they didn't throw any treats. Every "Alaaf" they shouted was echoed many times over.
Mayor takes the IHK President for a ride
Things got more serious on the steps of the town hall: "It's a bit dangerous here," shouted the GA's Holger Willcke into the microphone when another bonbon flew in his direction and that of his co-presenter Jasmin Lenz from Radio Bonn/Rhein-Sieg. He only just managed to fend it off. Lord Mayor Katja Dörner and former Prince Richard Recker were more protected with their microphones at the top of the stairs. The Lord Mayor took the mickey out of IHK President Stefan Hagen who was on a float: now he could see for himself "that you can also drive through the city at five kilometres per hour".
136 floats and vehicles rolled through Bonn (including a reserve tractor), with 4300 costumed people on and around them, covering a distance of 3.8 kilometres. Parade leader Björn Bachmann and his helpers and security staff ensured that everything ran smoothly.
As with the parade in Bad Godesberg on Sunday, a few farmers also took advantage of the opportunity to once again draw attention to their existential fears - with signs on their tractors. Without farmers, there would be no wagons in the procession. Nobody wants that.
