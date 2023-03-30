State visit to Germany 30+ years ago: Charles and Diana visited Bonn

An archive report in the General-Anzeiger states that the carriage bearing the Prince of Wales' coat of arms stopped in front of the Old Town Hall at 2.40 p.m. sharp. The then Lord Mayor Hans Daniels (CDU) welcomes the couple, the scene is accompanied by the cheers of onlookers. Many of them wave flags with the British flag or the "Bonn" logo, on which the "o" is replaced by a kissing mouth. "A real king! No, I never thought I'd see the day!" one woman exclaims delightedly. Walking through the crowd, Princess Diana is accompanied by Bonn's former mayor Jürgen Endemann (FDP) and Chief City Manager Dieter Diekmann (CDU). In the Gobelin Hall of the Old Town Hall, Charles gives a speech of thanks entirely in German - which goes down well with the hosts - and signs the Golden Book of the City of Bonn.