Christmas Eve 300 homeless people enjoy Caritas Christmas dinner in Bonn
Bonn · Caritas in Bonn invited homeless people and people in insecure housing to their traditional festive dinner on Christmas Eve. Around 300 people turned up.
Duck legs, red cabbage and dumplings: the Prelate Schleich House of the Bonn Caritas Association again invited homeless people to its traditional Christmas Eve gathering. Around 300 guests accepted the invitation. Numerous volunteers from the Wohnungslosenhilfe (help for the homeless) team were also on hand to cater for and give presents to the guests.
Each guest received a Christmas goody bag with sweets, baked goods, everyday necessities and a gift voucher. These were made possible by numerous donations. After the meal, the festive mood continued and everyone sang together. The "Starke Stimmen" choir performed upbeat songs accompanied by an electric piano. "Our aim is to offer our guests, who often have to cope with difficult situations, a sense of community and respect. The fantastic commitment of volunteers and donors translates the Christmas message into our modern times," says Gerhard Roden, Head of the Wohnungslosenhilfe.
The number of guests is increasing from year to year. The main reason for this is the dramatically tightening housing market. "More and more people in Bonn no longer have the chance to live in humane conditions."
Original text: ga
Translation: Jean Lennox