Topping-out ceremony at the "Constance" construction project 300 new apartments in the heart of Südstadt

The Südstadt project of the asset management company of the largest Swiss life insurance company Swiss Life is not yet finished. In the second construction phase, another 155 apartments are to be built on Prinz-Albert-Strasse, also with some subsidized apartments. The old Bristol Hotel must first be demolished on the site before anything new can be built. According to Barsch, the investor has just submitted a building application to the city for this part of the site following the urban development competition. She expects construction to begin in 2025 at the earliest. The investment in all three Zurich properties (i.e. including Cologne) is estimated at around 680 million euros.