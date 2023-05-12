Topping-out ceremony at the "Constance" construction project 300 new apartments in the heart of Südstadt
Bonn · The shell of the first construction phase of the "Constance" project with 150 apartments has been completed. In addition to higher-priced apartments, rental units are also being built in the heart of Südstadt.
This good location was put in the spotlight this afternoon. A stone's throw away from Poppelsdorf Palace and another stone's throw away - albeit in a different direction - from Bonn Central Station, the company Swiss Life Asset Managers has been building around 300 apartments on Poppelsdorfer Allee in the heart of Südstadt since spring of 2020. They have christened the project “Constance”.
The apartments are not cheap
This was the name of the mistress of Elector Joseph Clemens of Bavaria, who was busy working in Bonn in the 18th century until his early death. He lived together with Constance in Poppelsdorf Palace. The globetrotter eventually returned to Bonn. And a return true to the motto "History meets modernity" was also the talk of the town on Thursday, when Swiss Life invited guests to the topping-out ceremony for the first construction phase.
In this first construction phase, Swiss Life has now completed the skeleton construction work for 150 apartments. As Anett Barsch from the management said, they should be finished by the beginning of 2024. Around 70 percent of the apartments for sale have already been sold, she said. They are not exactly cheap: The two- to five-room apartments and penthouses cost between 315,000 and 1.85 million euros.
However, these 150 apartments also include 39 subsidized apartments that Swiss Life will rent out. Ultimately, the plan is to resell this apartment building facing Poppelsdorfer Allee. At the same time, the craftsmen to whom the topping-out ceremony was dedicated are working on the Deutsche Herold building on Bonner Talweg, part of which is a historically listed building. Next year, the University of Bonn, which has rented several replacement buildings during the protracted renovation of its main building, is to move in here. These include the former Zurich building on Rabinstrasse, which also belongs to Swiss Life.
Corpus Sireo bought properties in 2016
In 2016, Cologne-based Corpus Sireo bought a total of three properties from the Zurich-based insurance company: the one on Poppelsdorfer Allee, the one on Rabinstrasse and one in Cologne. The insurer moved all its employees to an office building in Cologne-Mülheim and gave up its Bonn locations. Swiss Life Asset Managers and Corpus Sireo merged two years ago.
Barsch briefly reviewed this chronicle at the topping-out ceremony, then turned to the logistically not-so-easy construction site and had words of praise for the process so far: "All the construction site traffic has to be handled in a very confined space." Architect Andreas Kühn (Astoc office) spoke of the fact that "the cozy quarters" of Südstadt and Poppelsdorf was being created in a central location.
The Südstadt project of the asset management company of the largest Swiss life insurance company Swiss Life is not yet finished. In the second construction phase, another 155 apartments are to be built on Prinz-Albert-Strasse, also with some subsidized apartments. The old Bristol Hotel must first be demolished on the site before anything new can be built. According to Barsch, the investor has just submitted a building application to the city for this part of the site following the urban development competition. She expects construction to begin in 2025 at the earliest. The investment in all three Zurich properties (i.e. including Cologne) is estimated at around 680 million euros.
Orig. text: Philipp Königs; Translation: ck