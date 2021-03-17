Fridays for Future : 3000 demonstrators expected in Bonn on Friday

Already last September, the participants of Fridays for Future gathered on the Hofgartenwiese in Bonn. Foto: Meike Böschemeyer

Bonn 3000 participants are expected to attend the next Fridays for Future demonstration in Bonn on Friday. The first rally will take place at 11.30 am at the Hofgarten.

"Global Climate Strike" is the motto of a demonstration by Fridays for Future Bonn this Friday, 19 March, with an expected 3000 participants. It will start at 11.30 a.m. with a rally at the Hofgarten. Afterwards, the participants will move through the city in two processions, according to the police.

Route 1: Kaiserplatz, Maximilianstraße, Am Hauptbahnhof, Südunterführung, Poppelsdorfer Allee, Wittelsbacherring, Viktoriabrücke, Hochstadenring, Bornheimer Straße, Berliner Platz, Oxfordstraße, Wilhelmstraße.

Route 2: Adenauerallee, Zweite Fährgasse, Rathenauufer, Erste Fährgasse, Adenauerallee, Belderberg, Bertha-von-Suttner-Platz, Oxfordstraße, Wilhelmstraße.

The march will continue via Kölnstraße, Suttner-Platz, Belderberg, Rathausgasse, Bischofsplatz, Am Hof, Am Neutor, Hofgarten.

The final rally will take place at around 2.15 pm.