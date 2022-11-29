Attacked while sitting on park bench in Duisdorf : 31-year-old man beaten by several youths

Duisdorf On Saturday evening, several youths attacked a 31-year-old man in Bonn-Duisdorf, knocking him to the ground. The police are asking for help from any witnesses who might have information.

On Saturday evening at around 6:30 p.m., a group of ten youths attacked a 31-year-old man at the corner of Derlestrasse and Heilsbachstrasse in Bonn-Duisdorf. According to police, the victim was sitting on a bench with a 33-year-old woman when the perpetrators asked him for cigarettes. When the 31-year-old wanted to give them the cigarettes, the attackers overpowered him and knocked him to the ground. After that, they continued to beat him and stole his cell phone, wallet and baseball cap. The victim had to be treated by first responders from an ambulance service.

According to police, the perpetrators probably ran off in the direction of Rochusstrasse. The Criminal Investigation Department asks anyone who may have witnessed something related to the crime to call 0228/150.

