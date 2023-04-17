Am Vogelsang in Endenich 324 flats to be built in new development project in Bonn

As calm as he seems, the Vebowag boss is under pressure. He ought to be building more social housing. This is a politically articulated call, and the housing shortage in Bonn is a worrying fact. How can this be done if there is no space? Kleine-Hartlage's strategy is "densification in existing buildings." As one example, he shows a construction project in the neighbourhood of the Vogelsang area on Hans-Sachs-Straße. Ten blocks - 72 flats - have been renovated by Vebowag to make them more energy-efficient. One block of flats was demolished and built bigger and higher, creating more units. "Where it's possible, we do it. That is our niche," he says. Depreciated old buildings are being replaced by modern, barrier-free ones. On average, the number of subsidised flats is at least doubled.