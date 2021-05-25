Current Corona situation : 33-year-old Bonn man dies after contracting Covid

A 33-year-old man died in connection with a covid infection. Foto: dpa/Christophe Gateau

Bonn/Region The incidence dropped in Bonn on Sunday. A 33-year-old man died in connection with a covid infection. There were numerous call-outs in Bonn over the Whitsun weekend.

The city of Bonn has suffered another death following Covid 19 disease, which is believed to be the youngest fatality in the city to date. According to the city, a 33-year-old man died. Information on possible previous illnesses is not available, according to the report. The number of deaths in connection with a Corona infection rises thereby in Bonn to 239.

In Bonn, the incidence value has dropped to 78. On Sunday, the value was still 87.7. These figures were published by the North Rhine-Westphalia State Center for Health. According to the information, however, only one more new infection with the coronavirus was reported in Bonn on Monday. Whether this is due to the holidays or a transmission error, was initially unclear on Monday. Thus, 660 people in the federal city are currently considered infected.

As of May 23, 2021, 160,424 initial vaccinations and 47,598 secondary vaccinations against the coronavirus have been performed in Bonn.

City of Bonn records over 200 Corona-related call-outs during Whitsun weekend

Bonn's emergency services had a lot to do over the Whitsun weekend. The city’s order service and the police recorded more than 200 Corona-related callouts between Friday and Monday afternoon. There were gross violations, for example, in two Bonn pubs in the night from Friday to Saturday. During checks, the police found that drinks were being served indoors. Several guests had fled through emergency exits, the city announced on Monday. In one of the two affected restaurants, the restaurateur was no longer able to "ensure proper business operations“. The venue had to be closed therefore. Both restaurateurs, as well as guests caught during the inspection, will now receive charges for violations of the Corona Protection Ordinance.

In the night to Sunday in addition approximately hundred people gathered at the Poppelsdorfer lock. When the public order office and police arrived there, most of those present fled. With a Nachkontrolle again approximately 45 persons were encountered, who ran away again. With both controls however data of several persons were gathered. There are to be further announcements here.

Also at the Frankenbad individual groups gathered at the weekend. These were however predominantly small and corona-conforming, the city communicated. Nevertheless also here several dockets were written. In addition, there were complaints about disturbances of the peace.

In the city center there were in the course of the weekend 21 complaints because of missing mouth-nose-protection. Accordingly, witnesses reported groups of people throughout the city. Due to a large number of operations, however, not all reports were processed, according to the city's press office.

Dogs can sniff out Corona infected people

Trained dogs can recognize Corona infected people by their smell, according to a British study. Six dogs sniffed out samples from infected people with an accuracy of 82 to 94 percent, the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine announced Monday. The result confirms earlier studies from Germany, among others. The British researchers used socks from 400 test subjects. 200 of the people were infected but had no symptoms or at most mild symptoms, 200 were in the control group. The dogs, which belong to the charity Medical Detection Dogs, were trained to the original coronavirus. However, even without additional training, they would have sniffed out the Corona variant relatively well, which was only discovered in southeast England, said study leader James Logan.

Merkel advocates global pandemic treaty

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has advocated the adoption of a global pandemic treaty. Such an agreement could better protect people from a new pandemic, Merkel said Monday in a video message to the World Health Assembly in Geneva. After this pandemic is before the next pandemic, the chancellor said. She also spoke out in favor of strengthening the World Health Organization. The organization must be put in a position to play a leading role in health care.

Study: Pfizer/Biontech and Astrazeneca protect against Indian mutant

According to a British study, the Corona vaccines from Pfizer/Biontech and Astrazeneca protect quite well against disease caused by the B.1.617.2 variant of the virus, which first appeared in India. After two vaccinations, the two preparations are almost as effective against a Corona disease caused by it as against one caused by the British variant B.1.1.7. According to the British news agency PA, this is the result of a study by the government agency Public Health England (PHE).

