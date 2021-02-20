Latest Covid-19 statistics for Bonn : 38 coronavirus cases reported in Beuel retirement home

A lab worker prepares a coronavirus test. Foto: dpa/Christian Beutler

Bonn Coronavirus outbreaks in two senior citizens' homes are driving up the Bonn incidence rate. The number of infections with viral mutations is also rising. In recent days, two comparatively young men have died in connection with Covid-19.

Two senior citizens’ homes have been hit with new coronavirus outbreaks. In “Haus Theresienau” in Beuel, infections have been detected in 32 residents and six employees, as the management announced on its website. The health department has issued a ban on visiting and entering the facility until February 28.

The press office reports a second outbreak at “Haus Rosental” in Bonn, where seven people appear to be infected. According to the city, those affected in both facilities have so far shown mild symptoms. Apparently, they became infected between the first and second coronavirus vaccinations. No viral mutations have been detected in these cases. Twenty-eight of the cases were included in the statistics within one day, explaining the increase in the incidence rate to 65.2 on Friday, he said. All quarantine measures have reportedly been lifted at three other retirement homes where outbreaks had previously occurred: the “Herz-Jesu-Kloster”, “Haus Elizabeth” and the “Hubert Peter Haus”.

Current Covid-19 numbers in Bonn

Since January 28, the health department in Bonn has registered a total of 63 infections with virus mutations. Of those cases, 38 are still considered acute. With a total of 669 Covid-19 cases in this period, this corresponds to a rate of 9.4 percent, according to the press office. All but one case is of the British variant of the virus. One woman is infected with the Brazilian mutation. It is "in connection with a return trip from Brazil". The press office does not want to say more for reasons of personal privacy. The woman is said to have had two contacts of the first degree. "All contacts have been informed, and according to all knowledge gathered from the person so far, a further spread of this variant here is very unlikely," explains city spokeswoman Monika Hörig. "However, it cannot be ruled out that other persons have already introduced or will introduce this variant.”

The death toll from Covid-19 has risen to 178. The two new deaths reported are a 69-year-old man with pre-existing conditions and a 53-year-old man. The city says it has no knowledge of pre-existing conditions in the younger man. The same is true for a 46-year-old who had previously died in a hospital.