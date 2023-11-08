More robberies in Bad Godesberg 38-year-old is robbed in broad daylight

A woman from Bad Godesberg would never have thought that she would witness a robbery when she left the house on Tuesday morning. But that's exactly what happened when the woman, who wishes to remain anonymous, was walking with her child along Rheinallee. "Suddenly someone shouted: help, help, I need help," reports the young mum. She then discovered a man lying on the ground with his hands in front of his face. Another passer-by had already called the police and, together with others, she looked after the victim, who haltingly explained what had happened. "Someone sprayed pepper spray in his eyes, stole his wallet and ran away," reports the woman from Bad Godesberg, who saw a "guy in a black hoodie" running away.