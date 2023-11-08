More robberies in Bad Godesberg 38-year-old is robbed in broad daylight
Bad Godesberg · A 38-year-old man has been robbed in front of passers-by on the Rheinallee in Bad Godesberg. This is not an isolated incident: the number of robberies in the district is increasing compared to previous years.
A woman from Bad Godesberg would never have thought that she would witness a robbery when she left the house on Tuesday morning. But that's exactly what happened when the woman, who wishes to remain anonymous, was walking with her child along Rheinallee. "Suddenly someone shouted: help, help, I need help," reports the young mum. She then discovered a man lying on the ground with his hands in front of his face. Another passer-by had already called the police and, together with others, she looked after the victim, who haltingly explained what had happened. "Someone sprayed pepper spray in his eyes, stole his wallet and ran away," reports the woman from Bad Godesberg, who saw a "guy in a black hoodie" running away.
Perpetrator is 25 to 30 years old
This is confirmed by the police. The victim, a 38-year-old man, was walking along Rheinallee at 10.16 am. Near the Sparkasse bank branch there, he was approached by a stranger "who attacked him with pepper spray", said police spokesman Michael Beyer. His victim was thus incapacitated and, according to Beyer, he snatched a bag containing an envelope with money and fled. The 38-year-old had to be taken to hospital, where he received outpatient treatment. The perpetrator is 25 to 30 years old, was wearing black jeans and had a small bag under his arm.
The officers immediately launched a manhunt and came across a suspect who could match the description of the person, says Beyer. However, it is not yet clear whether this is actually the perpetrator. According to the spokesman, further investigations will show this. Anyone who has seen anything is asked to contact the police. Information can be obtained from the police on 0228/150.
The robbery on Rheinallee is not an isolated incident. In 2022, the police recorded a total of 44 robberies in the Bad Godesberg district, and last year there were four more, totalling 48. This number will definitely be significantly exceeded this year. According to Beyer, the figures are already higher at the moment.
The police have a few tips to prevent becoming a victim of a robbery. For example, you should avoid people or groups that appear frightening and take a longer route. If you find yourself in a threatening situation, you should draw attention to yourself by shouting loudly or blowing a whistle, say the officers. It is also advisable to approach bystanders directly. And, according to the police, you should never be afraid to call 110.
Family member was robbed twice
In any case, the woman from Bad Godesberg has not felt particularly well since the incident. A family member had also been robbed twice on Rheinallee. So she was already afraid anyway, "but now it's even more so". Especially when she imagines that "our children are running around there". In general, you have to be very careful, "an attack with pepper spray in broad daylight - I can already see a new dimension of violence“.
Original text: Ayla Jacob
Translation: Mareike Graepel