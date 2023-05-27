New franchise in Bonn "3H's Burger & Chicken" sells burgers near the Bonn Opera House

Rustic wooden tables with black and tan leather upholstered chairs set the tone and there is a long table and bar stools. Two-top tables with more bar stools are attached to a long wooden panel wall. The eye-catcher in the entrance area is a bright red vintage bicycle mounted on the wall, its two wheels forming the double letter "O" in the lettering "I feel good today". The ground floor has seating for 40, and the lower level, which also gets daylight, has seating for 32. There is no seating outdoors.