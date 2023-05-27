New franchise in Bonn "3H's Burger & Chicken" sells burgers near the Bonn Opera House
Bonn · "3H's Burger & Chicken" restaurants have been selling burgers since 2013. Now a new franchise has opened between the Bonn Opera House and the university.
The first restaurant of the "3H's Burger & Chicken” restaurant chain opened in Cologne in 2013, followed by eight other locations up to now. As franchisee and owner of the new Bonn restaurant on Rheingasse, not far from the opera, Farid Fakirzei (30) welcomes customers.
Decades ago, the premises were home to the legendary club Graf Zeppelin, and most recently the fantasy games pub Voyager. After nearly five months of remodeling and renovation, the space is hardly recognizable. A gray stone tile floor was laid, the walls were painted gray, two skylights were exposed, and the restrooms were renovated.
Rustic wooden tables with black and tan leather upholstered chairs set the tone and there is a long table and bar stools. Two-top tables with more bar stools are attached to a long wooden panel wall. The eye-catcher in the entrance area is a bright red vintage bicycle mounted on the wall, its two wheels forming the double letter "O" in the lettering "I feel good today". The ground floor has seating for 40, and the lower level, which also gets daylight, has seating for 32. There is no seating outdoors.
There is a choice of ten different burgers which cost between 5.70 and ten euros. Included are the chicken burger with cheddar cheese and a homemade sauce for 6.50 euros (combo with fries and drink 11.50 euros), the veggie burger with a patty of peas and avocado, lettuce and red onions for six euros (as combo eleven euros) or the BBQ chicken burger with cheddar cheese and turkey bacon for 8.20 euros.
The “3H's Salad" with chicken breast costs 7.50 euros (12.50 euros as combo) and four chicken sticks five euros. The patties of the meat burgers weigh 120 grams each and are grilled medium, unless otherwise requested. Guests order at the front counter, pay there and receive a pager that notifies them when their food is ready and can be picked up at the counter.
Alcoholic and hot drinks are not available at 3H's Burger; soft drinks include Pepsi Cola, Pepsi Max, the lemonade 7-Up, the orange lemonade Mirinda and the mixed drink Schwip-Schwap (0.33l three euros each).
Info: 3H's Burger & Chicken, Rheingasse 7, 53113 Bonn-Innenstadt, www.3hs-burger.de. Delivery service from June 1 also by phone at (0228) 97 66 18 10. Open Mon-Thu 12-10pm, Fri 12-midnight, Sat 1pm-midnight, Sundays and public holidays 3-10pm. Open every day.
(Orig. Text: Hagen Haas / Translation: Carol Kloeppel)