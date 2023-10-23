Hofgarten in Bonn 400 demonstrators attend controversial "peace demonstration“
Bonn · Around 400 protesters gathered in the Hofgarten in Bonn on Sunday for a demonstration organised by "Bonn zeigt Gesicht" (Bonn shows its face). The organisers had earlier been criticised, and the group was accused of being close to the right-wing fringe.
On Sunday afternoon, the group "Bonn zeigt Gesicht" (Bonn shows its face) had issued invitations to a demonstration on the Hofgartenwiese under the motto ""No more war. Never again fascism". According to the Bonn police, about 400 participants were there at peak times, and the demonstration was reported to have been peaceful. About 40 representatives of the Cologne Antifa are estimated to have been on the other side of the Hofgartenwiese to voice their protest against the larger event. One of the posters read "Antischwurbler-Aktion" (action against pseudo-scientific bubble).
Antifa counter-demo
As reported, one of the organisations behind "Bonn zeigt Gesicht" is the Friedensbündnis NRW (peace alliance NRW) which has nothing to do with the Bonn-based Netzwerk Friedenskooperative (peace cooperative). According to Antifa and the NRW branch of the League of Anti-Fascists (VVN-Bda), the Friedensbündnis NRW is "part of an extreme right-wing anti-Semitic network". The Bonner Linke (Bonn Left) distanced itself in every way from the event "Bonn zeigt Gesicht", which was intended as a commemoration of the peace demonstration on the Hofgartenwiese 40 years ago.
On the spot, a whole bunch of people of all stripes spoke and/or sang for "Bonn zeigt Gesicht" in the Hofgarten. Reiner Braun, a peace activist four decades ago, railed against the Greens and the SPD and their "betrayal of national peace policy". Singer-songwriter and long-time member of the Bundestag Diether Dehm, who the Left Party has twice unsuccessfully tried to expel from their ranks on the grounds of behaviour detrimental to the party, intoned the well-known shanty "My Bonny Is Over the Ocean" with modified lyrics for the Foreign Minister ("Oh comeback, my Baerbock to me, to me - don't go abroad!"). All to the delight of the demonstrators present. Some of them were wrapped in flags displaying peace doves and calling for (presumably Germany's) withdrawal from the West Atlantic NATO defence alliance.
Artists with close ties to the AfD
Also on stage was the artist Rolf "Ketan" Tepel, whose postings on social networks suggest a closeness to the Alternative für Deutschland. He later wandered through the crowd for a while, dragging a roll behind him on which the word Pax (Latin for peace) could be read.
All in all, it was a difficult event to classify. The controversial Ulrike Guérot also put a word in. Guerot had lost her job as a professor at Bonn university after being accused of violating scientific standards. She has been sharply attacked for her criticism of extensive arms deliveries to Ukraine. In her message, she made a broad sweep from the "heinous terrorist attacks on my beloved Israel" to the situation in Ukraine. She accused politicians of having forgotten "where we want to go". Guerot is greatly admired by so-called "Querdenker", a group who claim to be lateral thinkers and that evolved out of pandemic sceptics, anti-vaxxers and anti-lockdown protesters.
(Orig. text: Philipp Königs, Benjamin Westhoff, Nicolas Ottersbach / Translation: Jean Lennox)