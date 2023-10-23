On the spot, a whole bunch of people of all stripes spoke and/or sang for "Bonn zeigt Gesicht" in the Hofgarten. Reiner Braun, a peace activist four decades ago, railed against the Greens and the SPD and their "betrayal of national peace policy". Singer-songwriter and long-time member of the Bundestag Diether Dehm, who the Left Party has twice unsuccessfully tried to expel from their ranks on the grounds of behaviour detrimental to the party, intoned the well-known shanty "My Bonny Is Over the Ocean" with modified lyrics for the Foreign Minister ("Oh comeback, my Baerbock to me, to me - don't go abroad!"). All to the delight of the demonstrators present. Some of them were wrapped in flags displaying peace doves and calling for (presumably Germany's) withdrawal from the West Atlantic NATO defence alliance.