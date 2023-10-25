Filth in the city centre of Bonn 479,000 cigarette butts end up on the street every day
Bonn · Citizens and the city administration alike are angry about the number of discarded cigarette butts on the streets. According to Bonnorange, this amounts to around 35 tonnes a year. Which areas are particularly affected?
Thomas Kiechle is angry every morning when he goes to his office on Friedensplatz: vast quantities of carelessly discarded butts are stuck in the cracks between the paving stones. The situation is particularly bad in front of the savings bank building and at the entrance to the electronics store, he says in an interview with the GA. Especially after the persistent rain of the last few days, the cigarette butts "stick" to the pavement slabs and the asphalt.
25 euro fine for dropping a butt
"We already have a sign hanging in the entrance area to point out that neither smoking nor throwing away butts is allowed," Kiechle says, annoyed. But nothing has changed in this regard.
Yet the rules in Bonn are clear. The city imposes a fine of 25 euros if someone is caught flinging a cigarette pack or butt onto the ground rather than stubbing it out in an ashtray. From the administration's point of view, this is a problem that affects the whole city. "That is why it will also be a topic in the concept of safety, order and cleanliness that is currently being developed," says Markus Schmitz from the press office.
City Marketing calls for more checks in the city centre
"In order to impose a fine, you first have to catch the offender in the act," says Mareike Grein, who is just walking to the bus stop on Friedensplatz, annoyed. "Why can't we get it into the smokers' heads that they have to use the ashtrays provided?" she asks, shaking her head bemusedly. There's a suitable container just across the road from the electrical store. "But no one bothers to change sides of the street to dispose of their waste properly," says Kiechle.
For Karina Kröber of the City-Marketing association, the rubbish in Bonn's city centre is a constant nuisance. "But that's not Bonnorange's fault," she says, defending the employees of the municipal waste disposal company. "They do a mega job. But still, nothing changes," she observes. In her opinion, checks are absolutely necessary. "Why does a car driver have to pay a fine if they drive too fast, but someone who carelessly throws away their rubbish doesn't?" she asks. In addition to much more presence, she would like to see signs clearly displayed in the city centre listing the fines for each littering offence. "Maybe then something would change," says Kröber.
Another reason for the litter problem is the litter bins. There are not necessarily too few in the city centre, but they are wrongly designed. "If you throw in a pizza box, the bin is full." When it comes to butts, she believes there's also a very serious problem. Because cigarette butts are actually hazardous waste. A single butt, with its mix of toxins, can contaminate between 40 and 60 litres of clean groundwater. And this is exactly what she wants to raise again with Lord Mayor Katja Dörner. "This number of cigarette butts is not only a nuisance, but also a major environmental problem," says Kröber, hoping to sensitise the green mayor to the issue.
New stickers on the wastebaskets
Bonnorange estimates that around 479,000 butts land on streets, squares and green spaces in Bonn every day. "That adds up to 95.9 kilogrammes per day or 35 tonnes per year," says company spokesman Jérôme Lefèvre. The problem is particularly serious in the city, at bus stops, on squares or in parks. "As part of the Kippen-Woche (fag week), we have therefore also put new stickers on the waste paper baskets at bus stops, pointing out the ashtray integrated into the litter bin," says Lefèvre.
In his opinion, there are enough litter bins, "and all litter bins in the pedestrian zone and at bus stops have an ashtray. That's why we don't need more of them, but we need people willing to take a few steps to the nearest waste paper bin". He says that the pedestrian zone and thus also the Friedensplatz are cleaned twice a day. In the morning, sweepers and water trucks are on the square, and later the area is once again manually cleared of dirt. "In addition, employees with hand carts are out and about in the pedestrian zone, emptying the waste baskets up to four times a day and sweeping up litter," says the spokesperson.
