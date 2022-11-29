Local public transportation : 49-euro ticket becomes an exercise in patience

The 49-euro ticket was a topic at Tuesday's digital conference of transport ministers. Foto: dpa/Bernd Wüstneck

Bremen It’s been decided as the follow-up to the popular 9-euro ticket, but many details still have to be addressed before the 49-euro ticket can be implemented and there is still a dispute about financing. A start is possible at the earliest in spring.

<span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="mobilebanner_2"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="halfpagead"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> Teilen

Teilen Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Tweeten

Tweeten Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Drucken

Millions of passengers are increasingly facing a test of patience with the planned Deutschland ticket (Germany ticket) for local and regional transport. Due to unresolved financial issues, the introduction of the new ticket for 49 euros a month could be delayed until the spring. The Association of German Transport Companies now considers a realistic start for the introduction of the ticket to be as late as May 1. Previously, the association had said March 1 was feasible. Federal Transport Minister Volker Wissing (FDP) had originally named early 2023 as the target for introduction.

On Tuesday, the transport ministers of the federal states and the federal government wanted to discuss open issues, with the main focus on financing. Wissing told the Funke-Mediengruppe: "There is a unanimous decision by the Conference of Minister Presidents that binds everyone. It is important that this is now implemented quickly and that new things are not constantly discussed." The goal, he said, is to introduce the ticket as quickly as possible next year.

Federal and state governments each pay half

The digital Deutschland ticket, which is valid throughout Germany, is intended for an introductory price of 49 euros a month in a subscription that can be canceled monthly - that has been decided in principle. It is the successor to the million-selling 9-euro ticket from the summer.

The federal and state governments have agreed to each finance half of the service. If it is introduced at the beginning of the year, a total of three billion euros per year will be set aside to compensate for lost revenue for transport providers. If the service cannot be launched on January 1, 2023, the funding contributions would be reduced proportionately. Under pressure from the states, the federal government had also permanently increased funding for local transport.

However, the Association of German Transport Companies criticizes the fact that the federal and state governments have put a cap on the financing of the Deutschland ticket. There is no obligation to make additional contributions in the event that costs rise - in a situation that is already tight due to high energy costs, the companies would then have to bear the costs.

Monthly cancellations

The possibility for customers to terminate the subscription of the 49-euro ticket on a monthly basis leads to considerable additional revenue risks, explained CEO Oliver Wolff on Tuesday: "The federal government cannot shift this economic risk completely onto our industry." Public transport fares have to be approved in Germany. "And no competent authority will approve a tariff whose counter-financing is unclear in parts.”

The longer the federal and state governments leave this funding issue open, the later the ticket can be introduced, he said. "An introduction of the ticket on May 1 seems realistic to us according to the current assessment of the political processes," Wolff said. He called for an unequivocal political decision that the complete loss of revenue resulting from the Deutschland ticket would actually be compensated by the federal and state governments.

The Federal Association of German Bus Operators demanded that the federal and state governments not only agree on a legally binding obligation to make additional contributions in a timely manner, but also on guaranteed loss compensation for the transport companies.

Rhineland-Palatinate's Transport Minister Katrin Eder (Greens) told the radio program SWR Aktuell that there are estimates that the ticket will cost a total of 1.5 billion euros more than originally estimated by the federal government. She would like to see the federal government take over, as the states are facing considerable problems: "Energy costs have gone massively through the roof, as have wages for bus drivers. The costs for public transport are simply getting completely out of hand."

FDP transport politician Bernd Reuther, on the other hand, called for movement on the part of the states. The federal government is providing additional money for the ticket, he said. "It is now up to the states to follow up their promises with action and make their contribution to the success of this project." In times of budget surpluses in various states, the resources should be there to do so.

Concern about funding gaps

SPD parliamentary group vice-chairman Detlef Müller said that the federal government, the states, local authorities and local transport companies must close ranks and come to an agreement quickly. The 1.5 billion euros each pledged by the federal and state governments should be available next year, regardless of the specific date of introduction, and should not be cut proportionately. "The concern about funding gaps would thus be taken away from local transport companies and municipalities."

Union faction vice chairman Ulrich Lange (CSU) said that warnings of a cancellation of public transport services were accumulating, especially in rural areas. "The desired project of the government coalition simply does not match the reality of the transport companies and municipalities.”

The transport ministers also wanted to discuss a proposal by the chair state of Bremen to abolish the mandatory mask requirement in public transport nationwide in preparation for the introduction of the planned 49-euro ticket - if the pandemic situation allows this. CDU transport politician Thomas Bareiß said: "While there is no longer a requirement in airplanes, cinemas and public spaces, users and employees of local public transport and regional and long-distance travel must still wear masks."