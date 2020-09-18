More Covid 19 cases : 50 people in quarantine after celebration in a Bonn pub

CORONAVIRUS FIGURES

Since February 28, 2020, a total of 1,133 people have tested positive for the coronavirus (as of Thursday, September 17). Nine people have died in connection with Covid-19, 1,069 people have recovered, 55 are currently infected.

In the past seven days, 56 new infections have been registered in Bonn; this is 16.97 new cases per 100,000 inhabitants. With the emergency mechanism introduced by the federal and state governments to counter rising infection rates of 35 new cases per 100,000 inhabitants within seven days, the threshold for Bonn with more than 330,000 inhabitants is 116 cases.

At present, ten people suffering from Covid-19 are hospitalized in Bonn (as of Wednesday, September 16). Of those ten persons, five are in intensive care units, and three of them have to be ventilated.