Felling underway 500 pine trees in Hardtberg forest can’t be saved

Forestry

The principle of sustainability goes back to a nobleman in the Baroque era: Hans Carl von Carlowitz was born on an estate near Chemnitz in 1645. His family had been involved in forestry and hunting for generations. The years around 1710 saw extremely rainy summers with storms and bark beetle infestations, which caused severe damage to the forests in Carlowitz's homeland, especially the fir and spruce population. The weather disasters exacerbated an already existing problem: the overexploitation of the forest for the Saxon mining industry. In one of the most important European mining districts, the weal and woe depended on wood. Carlowitz recognised that a shortage of wood would mean a creeping industrial decline due to a lack of energy. To counteract this, he demanded that only as much timber should be felled as could be regrown through planned reforestation. He thus laid the foundation for the principle of sustainable use of raw materials. spj