Emergency call-out in Bonn 57-year-old man killed by ICE train
Bonn · An ICE train hit and fatally injured a man in Bonn early on Tuesday morning. The 57-year-old was walking on the tracks for reasons that are still unclear.
Early on Tuesday morning at around 2 a.m., an ICE train hit and fatally injured a 57-year-old man in Bonn. The ICE was heading towards Cologne without passengers when it hit the man at the corner of Thomastraße and Eifelstraße. The man was also on foot on the track in the direction of Cologne and was carrying a bicycle.
As a result of the collision, the man suffered fatal injuries and the bicycle was severely damaged. The ICE only came to a halt a few hundred metres further on. The police, rescue workers and emergency managers of Deutsche Bahn were on the scene and attended to the train driver, among others. Until 3.30 a.m. there were disruptions to rail traffic on the route. The criminal investigation department opened a death investigation. It is not yet clear how the accident could have happened.
(Original text: ga; Translation: Mareike Graepel)