Emergency call-out in Bonn 57-year-old man killed by ICE train

As a result of the collision, the man suffered fatal injuries and the bicycle was severely damaged. The ICE only came to a halt a few hundred metres further on. The police, rescue workers and emergency managers of Deutsche Bahn were on the scene and attended to the train driver, among others. Until 3.30 a.m. there were disruptions to rail traffic on the route. The criminal investigation department opened a death investigation. It is not yet clear how the accident could have happened.