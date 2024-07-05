Concerts in Bonn 6700 music fans celebrate Kool & The Gang and Nile Rogers on the KunstRasen

Short break. Nile Rodgers and his band Chic take to the stage. Some of the band members had been at the Beethoven House earlier in the afternoon to pay their respects to a great colleague. Obviously an inspiring excursion: a concert in a class of its own follows. They start with the early hit "Freak". Band boss Rodgers also wants to party, as he says. And he also delivers. Rodgers draws from the full, he has written countless hits or produced them for well-known colleagues. Chic sets off a firework display: "Upside Down" by Diana Ross, "Like a Virgin" by Madonna, "Get Lucky" by Daft Punk. He is supported by a funky rhythm section, strong horns and the excellent singers Kimberly Davis and Audrey Martells. Rodgers is the charming emcee, telling stories about the songs and also about bad times in life. And he strides to the ramp, kneels down and thanks fate for the great success. That's a rare experience.