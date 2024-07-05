Concerts in Bonn 6700 music fans celebrate Kool & The Gang and Nile Rogers on the KunstRasen
Bonn · Two top acts with Kool & The Gang and Nile Rodgers, four hours of music and a good 40 songs. The KunstRasen once again offered a packed programme for around 6700 music fans on Thursday.
This is how stuff goes down sometimes: In October 2023, singer Jake Isaak gave a concert at the Endenicher Harmonie; Bonn organiser Ernst-Ludwig Hartz was present and extremely enthusiastic. Hartz booked the musician off the stage for a concert at the KunstRasen in July 2024 - as the opening act for Kool & The Gang and Nile Rodgers with a total of 6,700 visitors. The two top acts of the evening agreed. They also started small. Jake Isaak took his chance and impressed with strong soul ballads such as "When It Hurts" and "Wasting My Love“.
Open sesame. If you already have a song with this title in your repertoire, then you might as well start a show with it. "Open Sesame" brings a touch of the Orient to the concert at KunstRasen with its brass and funky guitars. With "Fresh", the US soul, funk and disco band Kool & The Gang fire up the first banger from their inexhaustible repertoire spanning 54 years of band history. 80 million records sold speak for themselves Founding member Robert "Kool" Bell, dressed in a glittering gold outfit, recalls the band's glory days. We're here to party, shouts singer Shawn MacQuiller over the stage ramp. No sooner said than done. For example with "Joanna" and "Jungle Boogie". A sensitive keyboard solo by Curtis Williams is followed by the cuddly hit "Cherish". The fans sing along, couples embrace: "Do you remember, darling, back then? The nine-piece band also uses the stage to showcase their brilliant soloists. The horns in particular are brilliant.
Short break. Nile Rodgers and his band Chic take to the stage. Some of the band members had been at the Beethoven House earlier in the afternoon to pay their respects to a great colleague. Obviously an inspiring excursion: a concert in a class of its own follows. They start with the early hit "Freak". Band boss Rodgers also wants to party, as he says. And he also delivers. Rodgers draws from the full, he has written countless hits or produced them for well-known colleagues. Chic sets off a firework display: "Upside Down" by Diana Ross, "Like a Virgin" by Madonna, "Get Lucky" by Daft Punk. He is supported by a funky rhythm section, strong horns and the excellent singers Kimberly Davis and Audrey Martells. Rodgers is the charming emcee, telling stories about the songs and also about bad times in life. And he strides to the ramp, kneels down and thanks fate for the great success. That's a rare experience.
A very special evening: three bands, four hours of music and a good 40 songs. What more could you want?
Original text: Heinz Dietl
Translation: Mareike Graepel