Accident in Schwarzrheindorf 70-year-old jogger critically injured by E-scooter
Bonn · After a serious collision between an E-scooter and a jogger in Schwarzrheindorf, the senior citizen involved was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries. The rider of the E-scooter who caused the accident was under the influence of drugs.
There was a serious accident on the Von-Hobe-Damm near the Jewish cemetery in Schwarzrheindorf on Thursday morning. At about 7.40 a.m., the 50-year-old driver of an E-scooter rammed into a pensioner who was jogging in the direction of Beuel. The 70-year-old fell to the ground and suffered life-threatening injuries, the police said on Thursday.
According to initial findings, the man with the battery-powered scooter had tried to overtake the man. This resulted in a collision and serious fall. The man riding the scooter also fell, but remained uninjured, officials say. An initial drug test was positive, so the man was taken to hospital to give a blood sample. The E-scooter was impounded.
Investigators are calling on witnesses of the accident to contact the police on 0228 15-0 of by email at vk1.bonn@polizei.nrw.de.