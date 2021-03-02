Rapid tests at DM drugstores, vaccination roll-out for more groups : 750,000 people in NRW will benefit from the expansion of the vaccination offer

Bonn/Rhein-Sieg Police officers, teachers and kindergarten staff will be moved up in the vaccination order according to reports about the vaccination decree of the NRW Ministry of Health. According to the decree, priority is to be given first to vaccinations of emergency squads.

The drugstore chain DM is expected to offer the first Corona rapid tests for self-testing starting next week. The company made the announcement on Monday afternoon. "We expect availability from March 9 at the earliest, provided that the manufacturer's delivery commitments can be met," DM managing director Sebastian Bayer stated, according to the statement.

According to Health Minister Karl-Josef Laumann, around 750,000 people in NRW will benefit from the expansion of the vaccination offer. If one adds up the number of teachers, educators, police officers and doctors and their staff, one arrives at this figure, said the CDU politician on Monday in Düsseldorf. In NRW, they will now be offered vaccination. This would be made possible by the availability of more vaccine doses.

Vaccinations of police officers to start on March 8

The vaccinations of police officers with "a high risk of infection through regular contact with citizens" are to begin in North Rhine-Westphalia on March 8. This is the result of the vaccination decree of the NRW Ministry of Health. According to the decree, priority is to be given first to vaccinations of emergency squads.

North Rhine-Westphalia will start vaccinations for staff in daycare centers and schools on March 8. Family Minister Joachim Stamp (FDP) named this date on Monday in Düsseldorf for staff in daycare centers and schools, speaking of a "liberating blow" for employees and families. According to dpa information, this involves 186,000 daycare teachers nationwide, as well as 89,000 teachers at elementary, remedial and special schools.

The health ministers of the federal and state governments had agreed a week ago to upgrade teachers at elementary and special schools and daycare educators in the vaccination sequence from the third to the second group. Group two also includes many chronically ill people and people over 70, as well as police officers.

Vaccination capacities to be increased from April 1

In NRW, vaccination capacities are to be increased from April 1. To this end, counties and independent cities will each be able to cooperate with up to five priority practices, according to a decree issued by the state health ministry. The decree states that in view of the "expected increase in vaccine quantities", instead of 7000 vaccinations per month per 70,000 inhabitants, 8000 vaccinations per month per 70,000 inhabitants must then be possible. For this, one additional vaccination center could be opened per county or independent city, he said. "Cooperation with priority practices is also made possible," the decree says.

In North Rhine-Westphalia, the second vaccination with the active ingredient from the manufacturer Astrazeneca is to take place in the future only after three months instead of after nine weeks as before. This is the result of a vaccination decree issued by the state health ministry. "Already arranged dates for the second vaccination after 9 weeks can be maintained," the decree says.

Original text: ga