Bonn Faces: Herbert Radermacher 81-year-old sells children's fashion for 50+ years

"In the meantime, I can only think of two other specialist children's fashion shops in Bonn city centre. In all the years I have been working here, I have seen at least 30 such shops open and close again," says the 81-year-old. In his opinion, however, Bonn needs unique specialist shops instead of the same chains everywhere in order to distinguish itself from other city centres and to hold its own against the internet. "Friedrichstraße is a fine example of this," says Radermacher happily. He is one of the many retailers who make it so attractive. Even though customer frequency has decreased compared to the past, and people are more cautious about shopping after the Corona pandemic and because of the energy crisis, inflation and the Ukraine war, the 81-year-old merchant wants to continue. Because: selling and the textile business are his purpose and feeling in life.