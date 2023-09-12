Police search 82-year-old woman disappears during family celebration in Bad Godesberg

In June, the police conducted a major search in Bad Godesberg in the Kottenforst area near Schweinheim - with a happy ending. At that time, an 88-year-old woman had gone missing on her way to take a bus to Schweinheim. But she mistook the stop, got off at the Waldkrankenhaus, wandered off into the forest, got lost there and fell over. She was unable to get up on her own. Fortunately, she had her mobile phone with her and was able to keep in touch with the rescue services. It was possible to transfer the telephone line to a helicopter, so that the operator in the helicopter was able to exchange information with the victim. Eventually the command team at the hospital could hear the helicopter through the missing woman's phone. This enabled them to find and rescue her.