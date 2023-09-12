Police search 82-year-old woman disappears during family celebration in Bad Godesberg
Bad Godesberg · An 82-year-old woman from Cologne has been missing in Bad Godesberg since Sunday afternoon. She was a guest at a family event when she disappeared. Since then, her whereabouts have been unknown. The police deployed a helicopter in the search.
The police helicopter Hummel 2 from Düsseldorf is low over the Marienforster valley on Monday afternoon. The police helicopter team repeatedly flies large circles, keeping the valley in its sights: The helicopter flies over the Fuderbachsweg area, the L158, parts of Schweinheim and the Kottenforst. Meanwhile, other police forces are on the ground, some of them using mantrailer dogs. They are all looking for 82-year-old Liana T. from Cologne, who has been missing since Sunday afternoon.
Missing person had been celebrating at the Redoute
A police spokesperson explained that the woman had been at a family gathering at the Redoute in Bad Godesberg. According to GA information, it was a wedding party. Because she was warm, she had said that she wanted to go out for a short walk. She has been missing ever since. Liana T. had booked a hotel room, but it remained empty. She could not be found in her Cologne flat either. She was last seen at the Redoute at around 4 pm.
The search for the woman in the area of the Marienforster Tal was due to a scent picked up by one of the dogs. The dog followed the scent along Marienforster Steinweg in the direction of Gut Marienforst, but lost the trail at the corner of Marienforster Steinweg and Ölbergstraße. The search for the woman continues. So far, the search measures initiated by the police, in which area search dogs were used in addition to mantrailer dogs, have been unsuccessful.
Missing woman was wearing a beige blouse
The public was also called into the search on Monday evening, as there are no clues as to her current whereabouts. The possibility of danger or helplessness could not be ruled out.
Liana T. is between 1.50 and 1.55 metres tall, she is very slim, has grey hair and wears glasses. At the time of her disappearance, she was dressed in a beige floral blouse and a white skirt. She was carrying a small, colourful fabric handbag. She speaks only broken German. Anyone who has seen the missing woman or has any information about her whereabouts is asked to call the police on 0228/150 or the emergency number 110.
In June, an 88-year-old woman disappeared in the Kottenforst area
In June, the police conducted a major search in Bad Godesberg in the Kottenforst area near Schweinheim - with a happy ending. At that time, an 88-year-old woman had gone missing on her way to take a bus to Schweinheim. But she mistook the stop, got off at the Waldkrankenhaus, wandered off into the forest, got lost there and fell over. She was unable to get up on her own. Fortunately, she had her mobile phone with her and was able to keep in touch with the rescue services. It was possible to transfer the telephone line to a helicopter, so that the operator in the helicopter was able to exchange information with the victim. Eventually the command team at the hospital could hear the helicopter through the missing woman's phone. This enabled them to find and rescue her.
Original text: Maximilian Mühlens
Translation: Jean Lennox