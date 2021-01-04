Covid-19: Latest on the pandemic : 9,847 new cases and 302 deaths reported in Germany

Bonn/Region Further discussions on the lockdown in Germany are scheduled to take place this week. Meanwhile, nearly 10,000 new cases have been reported to the RKI. Here are some of the latest entries from the GA coronavirus live blog.

People in Germany have to expect an extension of the corona restrictions and school closures after the Christmas holidays. On Monday, January 4, the ministers of education and cultural affairs will deliberate on how to proceed. On Tuesday, Chancellor Angela Merkel will take up the topic with the state premiers. The current lockdown is in effect until January 10.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has also approved the use of the coronavirus vaccine from Biontech and Pfizer in several countries. The drug received emergency approval on New Year's Eve, the WHO said in Geneva. The vaccine from the British-Swedish group Astrazeneca and Oxford University is also now in use in other countries.

9,847 new cases of Covid-19 reported in Germany

The Robert Koch Institute (RKI) said on Monday morning that German health departments reported 9,847 new cases of Covid-19 and 302 deaths within one day. Interpretation of the data remains difficult because of delays in detecting, recording and reporting coronavirus cases during the Christmas and New Year’s holidays, according to the RKI. A peak of 1,129 deaths was reached on Wednesday, December 30. The highest number of cases reported within 24 hours was 33,777 on December 18 - but this included 3,500 subsequent reports. The number of new infections per 100,000 inhabitants reported to health authorities within seven days (seven-day incidence) was 139.4 on Monday morning.

Ministers of education and cultural affairs to discuss pandemic situation

It is once again a week of decisions in the coronavirus pandemic. Today, the ministers of education and cultural affairs are deliberating how to move forward. Education Minister Anja Karliczek does not foresee a complete return to face-to-face teaching in all grades due to the current situation. Tomorrow, Chancellor Angela Merkel and the state premiers will take up the issue.

Corona incidence rate drops significantly in Bonn

The number of Bonn residents who have died in connection with Covid-19 rose to a total of 84 over the weekend. Meanwhile, both the seven-day incidence rate and the number of newly infected people dropped significantly.

On Saturday, city officials reported that two elderly persons had died in connection with the coronavirus, a woman born in 1923 and a man born in 1937. No further details were available.

Since the end of February, a total of 7,156 people have tested positive for Covid-19 in Bonn. In the meantime, 6,549 people have recovered and 523 are currently infected. 1,153 people are in quarantine. In the past seven days, 389 new infections have been reported in Bonn; this represents 116.97 new infections per 100,000 inhabitants. To compare: Shortly before Christmas, this number had been 244. On the day before Christmas Eve, there were 1,047 current cases of Covid-19, the highest number to date. This figure was 523 on the weekend.

In Rhine-Sieg district, the seven-day incidence rate fell to 97.9. Here is a breakdown of the current confirmed cases: Alfter (24), Bad Honnef (23), Bornheim (91), Eitorf (11), Hennef (51), Königswinter (25), Lohmar (25), Meckenheim (29), Much (8), Neunkirchen-Seelscheid (12), Niederkassel (49), Rheinbach (42), Ruppichteroth (4), Sankt Augustin (56), Siegburg (53), Swisttal (27), Troisdorf (59), Wachtberg (31) und Windeck (19).

