Local and regional transport : What you need to know about the 9-Euro-Ticket

One can already buy the 9-Euro-Ticket in Stuttgart and Freiburg. Thousands have already purchased their ticket. Foto: dpa/Marijan Murat

Berlin For just 9 euros a month, passengers will be able to take buses and trains anywhere in Germany - starting June 1. Where will the ticket be available for purchase? Which trains will it be valid on? Here are some questions and answers.

<span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="mobilebanner_2"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="halfpagead"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> Teilen

Teilen Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Tweeten

Tweeten Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Drucken

Public transportation has probably never been this cheap in all of Germany: With special 9-euro monthly tickets, millions of people will be able to take buses and trains all over the country in June, July and August.

With this special promotion, the federal government coalition wants to provide relief from high energy costs for those who do not drive. At the same time, it is an experiment that is intended to attract more passengers to public transport. For the transportation companies, it will be a major challenge to make sure that this charm offensive to attract more passengers does not lead to frustration. First, the German houses of parliament, the Bundestag and Bundesrat, have to seal the deal on funding.

When does the 9-Euro-Ticket become valid?

The ticket will be valid from June 1 - costing 9 euros per month and available for the months of June, July and August. It is not possible to buy a ticket that runs for four weeks from mid-July to mid-August, for example. A ticket is valid only for the entirety of one month - June, July, August.

9-Euro-Ticket holders can use the ticket on all buses, trams, subways, commuter trains, and local and regional trains throughout Germany - regardless of whether they are operated by Deutsche Bahn or other providers. Long-distance travel on ICE, Intercity and Eurocity trains, the green Flix trains and long-distance buses cannot be used. In addition, the ticket is only valid for 2nd class.

Where can I buy the ticket?

The financing law (to fund the ticket) still has to be passed by parliament before it can be implemented. This is expected to happen by Friday. Among other things, the federal government wants to transfer 2.5 billion euros to the states to compensate for the loss of revenue due to the ticket.

Once the political course of action has been set, things should move quickly. The railroads and many transport associations have already announced the start of sales on Monday. The ticket will be available at ticket vending machines, ticket counters or online at the transport companies. The transport industry is also planning an online sales platform.

Not everyone is still waiting for ticket sales to begin. In Stuttgart and Freiburg, it has already been possible to buy 9-euro tickets for a few days now - thousands of customers have already snapped them up.

What are the conditions?

The ticket costs a flat rate of 9 euros for any number of journeys in a calendar month. Tickets for all three months in one go are also to be available, according to Deutsche Bahn. There is no Bahncard discount on the 9 euros.

Those who already have a monthly or annual pass will only be charged 9 euros for each of the three months. Subscribers will be informed by their provider or the transport association as to how the adjustment in cost will be made: by reducing the direct debit amount or by refunding the difference. Such rules are also expected to apply to semester or job tickets.

Can I take my bicycle with me free of charge?

If an existing subscription provides for this: yes - but only within the respective subscription, as the Federal Ministry of Transport explains. In general, a bicycle ticket must be booked in addition. As a precaution, the railroad has already sent out a warning that the transport of bicycles is not guaranteed due to foreseeably full trains. On public holidays, it is better to not bring a bike along.

Is it possible to reserve seats?

No. Reservations are usually only possible on long-distance services. The 9-Euro-Ticket is valid on local transport.

Is there a risk of overcrowded buses and trains?

Local public transportation has not been a niche service in the past. Last year, the federally owned railroad alone carried more than three million passengers a day on nearly 22,000 regional trains. In the mornings and evenings during rush hour, there is quite a crowd on many lines in urban areas - on summer weekends, regional trains to the countryside are generally full. The cheap tickets will be available during the summer holidays, when schoolchildren and commuters sometimes don't travel at all. But some could use the ticket for day trips and vacations.

How big will the demand be?

No one knows exactly. According to the Association of German Transport Companies (VDV), around 30 million people are expected to use the 9-Euro-Ticket per month. But this is only an estimate. Politicians and the industry are counting on the major campaign to get many people to take a closer look at when and how buses and trains actually run in the area.

It is also uncertain how a simultaneous financial relief at the gas stations will affect the motivations of those who normally take their car to get somewhere. The government coalition also plans to reduce the energy tax to the minimum level required by EU law from June 1 to August 31. The tax rate for gasoline is to fall by almost 30 cents, and for diesel by 14 cents.

Will more trains or longer trains be running from June 1?

The transportation industry wants to put everything that rolls on rails and roads. However, it is not possible to order extra vehicles and crews on a large scale in one fell swoop and for a limited period of three months. Reserves are to be activated, "but they are not available to any significant extent," explained the association of transport companies. According to the works council, the railroad will probably have 40 to 50 additional double-decker wagon cars ready for operation, but not much more. More work is also likely to be required in cleaning and service.

Why isn't the ticket free instead of charging nine euros?

This suggestion had actually been made by the federal states. One argument was that simply dispensing with tickets - and thus also with controls - would have significantly reduced the expense. However, one reason that a small amount of money is being charged has to do with looking beyond the end of the campaign. With paying customers, usage can be better analyzed. Surveys are planned. Who uses buses and trains on which routes when it is significantly cheaper? That's an exciting question for public transport companies and politicians - even if it's unlikely to remain at 9 euros per month.

Original text: dpa