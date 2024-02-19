Pigeon mobile for the bus station: A construction trailer to curb the pigeon plague in Bonn

Bits of leftover burgers, broken off pieces of pretzel, sandwich crumbs - Bonn's central bus station is like a buffet. At least for pigeons. The much maligned "rats of the air" are all around, cooing away and leaving droppings in their wake. Over the years, the issue of a mobile pigeon house has been raised again and again. In March 2021 the administration's Hauptausschuss (Main Committee) finally commissioned the building of a pigeonmobile at the bus station to get the birds under control. It comes in the form of a construction trailer.