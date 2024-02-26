Weather in and around Bonn A cool and windy start to the week
Bonn/Region · The new week will start cool and rainy in and around Bonn. It could get really cold again, especially on Wednesday. Here's the forecast.
After a mixed weekend, the new week in and around Bonn will get off to a rainy and cool start. According to the German Weather Service (DWD), temperatures will be around six degrees on Monday morning. During the course of the day, these can rise to up to nine degrees, but it is expected to remain wet throughout the day.
It won't be until Tuesday night that the weather in and around Bonn brightens up a bit. Temperatures will then drop to three degrees, but apart from a few clouds it should remain dry and it could be ten degrees in the afternoon.
Dress warmly again from the middle of the week, though. Temperatures may then drop to below zero degrees at night and in the early hours of the morning, rising to a maximum of nine degrees during the course of the day when the sun comes out from behind the clouds.
You can find the current weather situation in and around Bonn at wetter.ga.de as well as the outlook in our weather forecast.
(Original text: ga; Translation: Jean Lennox)