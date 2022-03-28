Treats in spring : A culinary journey through Beuel’s cafés

"Miss Minz" alias Deniz Dunker in her kiosk. Foto: Niklas Schröder

Beuel From vanilla tarts to empanadas to dalgona: there are many treats to be discovered in in the cafés of Beuel this spring. The GA has listed five stops.

The first stop on my culinary journey through the centre of Beuel is the organic café “Kuniberts Tochter” (Kunibert’s Daughter). Through the large glass facades, you can watch the hustle and bustle on Doktor-Weis-Platz while enjoying a cup of coffee and a pastry. In contrast, the interior is refreshingly calm and matt colours predominate. Manager Margit Ebbers (42) says she opted for a straightforward Scandinavian concept to ensure a feel-good factor in the interior. In the outdoor area, a large tree provides shade on warm summer days – and up to 60 people can be seated.

Meanwhile, behind the counter Jackie Stohwasser (27) is making a cappuccino. The barista routinely pours the milk foam into a leaf shape. In glass display cases, vegan and vegetarian dishes are waiting to be eaten: vanilla tartlets, Faroe Islands cinnamon buns, pumpkin-sweet potato quiche and savoy cabbage quiche with walnuts. The apple crumble cake is particularly popular at the moment, Stohwasser reports. But the coconut-lime tart and an exotic juice made from grapefruit, ginger and apple are also very popular with the customers. Whether it's bread, quiche or cake - Ebbers makes her own desserts. The trained baker studied food technology in Bonn and uses only organic produce for baking and cooking. The menu can therefore change along with the season.

Café "Kuniberts Tochter": Jackie Stohwasser (27), Margit Ebbers (42) and Niels Dieckmann (23).

Amply filled bread counters

The Mauel 1883 team opens its doors at seven in the morning. Most of the people standing at the well-stocked bread counter are commuters who are hurrying to catch their bus or train. "In the morning it’s mostly rolls and bread and in the afternoon people come by to eat cake," says employee Beate Augustintschitsch. The café is in a listed building and the seating area invites people to linger. From one wall, various pots gleam in golden colours, and a seating area in the back is decorated with a white-turquoise tile patterns. It’s pleasant to let your thoughts wander off into the distance over a hearty bowl of soup at lunchtime. What's more: "The strawberry cake season will soon be here again," says Augustintschitsch.

Various pots gleam in golden colours from a wall, and in the back, a seating area in Mauel 1883 is decorated with a white-turquoise tile pattern. Foto: Niklas Schröder

Heartfelt greeting from Emma

At the entrance to the café "das Cultura", the third stop on my tour, I am greeted by the lovable dog Emma. Her dark fur shines in the midday sun while she looks up at me curiously. Paul Schmaeing (61) and Ulla Baumgärtner-Schmaeing (57), Emma's master and mistress, serve the guests behind the counter. There are brownies, Lebanese O sandwiches and American cheesecake on display. On warm days, homemade iced teas, an espresso tonic and cold brew coffee are popular with the guests. The latter is made by extracting coarsely ground coffee in cold water over several hours.

At the entrance to the café "das Cultura", I am greeted by the lovable dog Emma. Ulla Baumgärtner-Schmaeing (57) and 'Paul Schmaeing (61) are the owners (from left).

The couple opened their café in Friedrich-Breuer-Straße 14 years ago. It has since become a meeting place for many people from Beuel, Baumgärtner-Schmaeing reports. "Guests get to know each other. Friendships and love affairs have started here. Whether alone or in groups - most of the regulars come at regular times. This is also the case for Guido Romberg, who regularly spends his lunch break in the café. "I love the quiet hours here," says the man from Beuel, opening a newspaper. By the way: if you want to escape the hustle and bustle for a while, the outdoor terrace in the back yard is probably a good place to be. "You can’t hear the cars and in hot weather it is nice and shady - the guests love that," says Baumgärtner-Schmaeing.

A little international flair

If you want an international flair, my fourth stop is the one for you: in "Mayra's Living Room Café", Spanish words fly through the room. Owner Diego Zellner has turned his place of work into a family space where guests and staff are meant feel at home. Armchairs and couches are spread over two floors in the "living room". "We are all good friends and do a lot together," says shift manager Meike Wehnert about the team. Customer Hanna Axmacher (29), who is sitting in the sun with a coffee, confirms the familiar atmosphere. "Many guests come here to work and read," observes the woman from Beuel.

Hanna Axmacher (28) is served by Meike Wehnert (27) in the outdoor area of "Mayra's Living Room Café" Foto: Niklas Schröder

The menu has a South American touch. For example, there’s Dulce de Leche, a cooked milk caramel cream in pastries and cakes. Alfajores, filled Uruguayan cornmeal pastry, and savoury empanadas are also on offer. "In addition to the South American flair, we also want to offer London Style," explains Wehnert. At breakfast, Egg Royale, Avocado and Toast and pancakes are intended to reflect the English metropolis. One of the new additions to the spring menu is a berry shake with coconut milk.

Finishing off on the banks of the Rhine

My fifth and final stop takes me to the banks of the Rhine. At the "Miss Minz" kiosk, a customer is ordering the popular "Dalgona" - a Korean cold drink. "Milk is poured on ice cubes, home-made dalgona biscuits are placed on top and the whole thing is finished off with a shot of espresso," explains employee Marit (28). The biscuits spread a caramel-like aroma in the glass and give the drink that special touch. The special thing about "Miss Minz" is the combination of kiosk and café, says owner Deniz Dunker (28). The available space means it’s primarily designed for walk-in customers. But moving somewhere else is out of the question for Dunker.

In the morning, it is mainly croissants, sandwiches and Turkish sesame curls that are sold. "And a lot of coffee, which we produce almost continuously." Some of the diverse clientele has travelled a long way for a visit, but the neighbourhood also meets in front of the café for a chat: like regular Eva Schnurpfeil (32), who takes advantage of the spring sun on a corner seat. "Miss Minz has become a meeting place for us neighbours. Here you simply get the most delicious coffee and the people are warm and friendly - it's just nice," the mother concludes. (Original article: Niklas Schröder / Translation: Jean Lennox)