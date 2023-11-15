Bomb disposal in Rheinbach A dramatic night and its consequences

Explosive ordnance clearance

In response to a GA enquiry, Thomas Hennicke, Managing Director of Güteschutzgemeinschaft Kampfmittelräumung Deutschland, explained that every operation is different. However, a visual inspection is always carried out first to assess the type, location in the ground and condition of the explosive device.

"If possible, the detonators are then destroyed. However, there may be several of these," Hennicke continues. Impact fuses, time fuses, remote detonators - the defence industries were already very creative in the first half of the 20th century. "The companies had to guarantee the military that bombs would work after they were dropped. In five to 15 per cent of cases, however, this did not happen," says the expert.

If it is not possible to render all detonators harmless, there is still the option of controlled detonation: "But this can have a serious impact on the surrounding area and is therefore a last resort.“