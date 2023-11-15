Bomb disposal in Rheinbach A dramatic night and its consequences
Monday evening in Rheinbach: when it is announced that an aerial bomb has to be defused on a building site near the railway station and part of the town has to be evacuated, the children at "Dr Dawo" are already asleep. A young couple are having a pizza in the oven, prisoners in the jail are in their cells and a senior citizen in a day care centre is dying. Everyone has to comply with official orders and leave the danger zone, because the threat is real. We take a look at the events surrounding the evacuation.
- The bomb
According to the Rheinbach town council, the explosive device found was an Allied aerial bomb from the Second World War. The American-made bomb weighed 125 kilograms and had two different detonators. Specialists from the explosive ordnance disposal service of the Düsseldorf district government arrived during the night to defuse the bomb, which the authorities felt was necessary at short notice. The all-clear was given at around 0.50 am.
According to the Düsseldorf district government, the bomb in Rheinbach had two detonators at the head and tail, which could be removed one after the other. In the event of a detonation, the unexploded bomb would have detonated around 70 kilograms of explosives. "Ageing processes and chemical processes inside explosive ordnance do not make them any less dangerous over time," emphasised a government spokeswoman. The bomb is now in a secure interim storage facility.
- The residents
The city had to evacuate around 1000 people in the area between Bonn/Rhein-Sieg University of Applied Sciences and Rheinbach Prison in the evening. A shelter was set up in the comprehensive school on Dederichsgraben for around 200 people who were unable to stay with family or friends. With the support of the volunteer fire brigade, municipal employees went from door to door. A young couple who were in the middle of preparing dinner spoke to the GA. "The pizza is still in the oven. We switched it off and then got out," reported Emma (19). However, she showed understanding for the measure: "It's for safety." Her boyfriend David (21) felt the same way, but was worried about Tuesday morning: "Then I have to leave for Munich early." Not all residents left their homes voluntarily, says the city administration, but these few cases could have been "settled with the support of the police".
- The correctional centre
The phone rang at 8.20 pm on Monday at Rheinbach Prison (JVA), reports spokeswoman Inga Thulfaut in response to a GA enquiry. One wing of the prison was within the evacuation radius and 99 inmates had to leave their cells. As there were not enough free cells in the rest of the prison, the sports hall was equipped with mats. Around 50 staff were deployed to deal with the situation, says Thulfaut: "Many of them came in voluntarily after work and supported their colleagues on night duty." The inmates were allowed to take blankets from their cells and food was provided with the help of the canteen. "Everything went without incident, everyone was back in their normal rooms by 1.30 am. Today we are back to normal operations," reports the spokesperson.
It was fortunate that the entire prison did not have to be evacuated. But what actually happens if that should happen? After all, prison inmates cannot simply be released outside or housed in a public gymnasium. "We would then have to ask for administrative assistance and distribute the inmates to centres in the surrounding area, for example in Cologne and Aachen," explains Thulfaut. The prison's own vans would not be sufficient for this, but the larger prisons in NRW have special buses. This has actually happened before, most recently around the year 2000 - also due to a bomb being found. "The evacuation took one to two days back then, that's how long we had to wait to defuse the bomb," reports Thulfaut.
In the event of a fire alarm or if the entire prison were to catch fire, the inner courtyards are large enough for the inmates to gather there, she says - at least as an initial measure until the prison is relocated. We are prepared in any case: "We have officers for all possible scenarios, including disasters, and corresponding emergency plans.“
- The railway line
The route of the Voreifelbahn railway runs through the southern part of the safety zone, and Rheinbach station itself was also within the radius. The S 23 line was not allowed to run in this area between 10.15 p.m. and 1.07 a.m., explained a DB Regio spokesperson in response to a GA enquiry. Four trains had to turn around in Meckenheim or Swisttal-Odendorf and return, and after the closure was lifted, the last two trains were still running before the end of operations.
- Children's care home
22 children with physical and mental disabilities had to leave the Dr Dawo care facility. "My husband and I were called at home at around 7.30 p.m.," reported the managing director, Edith Stölben. The two of them then fetched a bus that can also transport children in wheelchairs, while home manager Dorothee Poschwatta rushed to Dr Dawo after work to wake the children and prepare them for the evacuation together with the staff. Those with autism in particular are "very sensitive" to deviations from their usual routine, explained Stölben, but the whole thing was organised as an excursion. With the help of the city, all the children were then taken to the emergency accommodation within half an hour, where Red Cross staff were ready with fruit, chocolate and nappies, for example. They returned to the home at around two o'clock. Overall, the children had coped well with the episode: "Some are still a little anxious, others found it exciting.“
- The senior citizens' residential community
In the "Alte Post" day care centre, 18 elderly residents were affected by the evacuation. Managing Director Matthias Wentland reports that the fire brigade came by at 5.30 pm: "We were asked to call relatives and ask if they could bring our residents to them." Three families did so, the others were brought to the Haus am Römerkanal retirement home on foot or in wheelchairs. One bedridden patient was taken to hospital. Another resident was dying that evening, Wentland continues, but still had to be evacuated. It was a difficult situation for everyone involved. "But she then fell asleep peacefully between 8 and 9 pm."
Original text: Axel Vogel, Alexander C. Barth und Chantal Dötsch
Translation: Mareike Graepel