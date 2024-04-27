Smoking pot will be prohibited A few things are different this year at Rhein in Flammen in Bonn
Bonn · Rhein in Flammen has a new event manager behind it this year. Taking place on the first weekend in May, a few things will be different this year. And authorities have emphasized that smoking pot will not be allowed as many children and young people will be out and about.
A new event organizer is in charge of the Rhein in Flammen (Rhine in Flames) program on land this year. It’s the first time Yannick Fugenzi will run the event, he founded the company RiF GmbH for this purpose. In keeping with past Rhein in Flammen events, Fugenzi has decided not to erect a fence in the Rheinaue during the three days of music and family entertainment from Friday through Sunday. The highlight will be the fireworks display, which is scheduled to start at 11:05 p.m. on Saturday, May 4.
“As in the past, the Rhein in Flammen event on land in the Rheinaue in Bonn will of course remain free of charge,” Fugenzi emphasized to the General-Anzeiger. In its search for an event manager, the city had expressly included this requirement. According to Fugenzi, for that reason, there will be no enclosure around the entire land area, but - as in the past - there will be fencing erected at in certain areas “to protect visitors and the green areas”.
Security guards at all entrances
Both the event management and the city are appealing to visitors not to take any glass bottles into the Rheinaue. Fugenzi: “Due to the numerous cut wounds, especially among children and young people, as well as the resulting damage to the Rheinaue with broken glass and splinters on the grassy areas, we have decided to position staff and security at all access areas.” They will remind visitors that they are not allowed to take any kind of glass bottles onto the site.
The city does not believe an explicit ban on glass is enforceable. Although it could issue a ban, it would have to give a good justification for such a decree. The danger from glass bottles has not been so great at past events that a ban would be justified, according to the administration. The use of fireworks, open fires and barbecues are not permitted at the event.
Cannabis consumption, which has generally been permitted since April 1, will not be allowed in the Rheinaue on the Rhein in Flammen weekend. According to the event manager, this is in compliance with legal requirements, which stipulate that smoking weed is not permitted on playgrounds or in the vicinity of children and young people. The event on land is aimed at families, in part. A labyrinth is set up in the Rheinaue next to a playground and the baseball field is located there. The police and public order office will intervene if regulations are violated.
When asked, Bonn police spokesman Frank Piontek said that the law does not permit the consumption of cannabis in the presence of children and young people. “The consequence of this is that even at events such as Rhein in Flammen, Pützchens Markt or Christmas markets, legal cannabis consumption is in fact not possible.”
The city does emphasize, however, that cities don’t have the legal basis to “define areas as no consumption zones”, according to the press office. But police, the event management and the city administration say that smoking pot is not allowed in the vicinity of children and young people. “Therefore, the possibility of smoking weed at Rhein in Flammen will already be severely restricted by federal law.”
This means that while smoking weed while in the crowds of people is prohibited, it is allowed if one is far away in a remote spot.
Medieval market on the banks of the Rhine
According to Fugenzi, sufficient garbage cans and portable bathrooms will be available. The event organizers, security services, medical emergency services, fire department and police have agreed on a safety and security strategy together with the city.
On Friday, a 90’s party is planned on the stage, while Saturday will feature a variety of musical acts. Sunday is focused on children and families. New features include a medieval market with vendors and jugglers, fire shows and torches on the Rhine promenade (Stresemannufer/Charles-de-Gauelle-Strasse) and a raffle. The complete schedule is available at www.rif-bonn.de.
(Orig. text: Philipp Königs / Translation: Carol Kloeppel)