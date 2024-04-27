Smoking pot will be prohibited A few things are different this year at Rhein in Flammen in Bonn

Info

As “Rhein in Flammen” is an event open to the public and the event organizer does not fence in the entire event area, he also has no domiciliary rights that would make it easier to enforce bans. “I very much regret this and would like to point out that the legal situation already severely restricts smoking pot in the Rheinaue and is controlled by the police and regulatory authorities,” says organizer Yannick Fugenzi.

At concerts, for example, which are enclosed, event management can determine to a greater extent what is not permitted on the grounds. The same applies to soccer matches in stadiums and restaurants.