Drachenfels railway out of service A forced break since Sunday

Guests can contact besucherservice@schloss-drachenburg.de, Schloss Drachenburg said on enquiry. "We will process the partial refunds as quickly as possible, but kindly ask guests to be patient, as there may be delays due to the generally very high volume of enquiries we are currently receiving," the GA enquiry was told. The rail fare for the adult ticket is eleven euros per ticket. The exact number of guests affected is still being investigated. There were only very few tickets that had been purchased for Sunday, but had not been validated or scanned. "Most of the guests then walked up to us and the tickets are displayed in our system," says the visitor service at Schloss Drachenburg.